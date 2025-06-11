Stonehaven community unanimously back Tesco plans: ‘Our town needs this’

The Stonehaven community has come out in overwhelming favour of the development of a brand new Tesco superstore.

The proposed supermarket is planned as part of a new petrol station and electric vehicle charging development just off the AWPR on the outskirts of the Aberdeenshire town.

The potential superstore could be the remedy to a “Co-op monopoly” which is limiting shopping options in the town, but it faces a number of obstacles.

Several objections from other supermarket brands and concerns over traffic being diverted away from the town centre.

But after a meeting between the Stonehaven Community Council, members have come out to unanimously back the plans – crying “Stonehaven needs this”.

The group, when asked if they support the plans, was met with the raising of all hands – a unanimous vote.

Aberdeenshire Council planning officials are understood to give their verdict on the application next month.

Yesterday, the Stonehaven community urged officials to vote through the “crucial” superstore.

Community Council in overwhelming favour of new Stonehaven Tesco

Acting chairperson for Stonehaven Community Council Norman Mackay said that the town is overwhelmingly in support of the motion during yesterday’s meeting.

During it, he said: “Over 90% of the people that we have spoken to about this are for it.

“There are some people who were against.

“But most want this to go ahead.

Another member of the council said: “I want to emphasise that this council is very much supportive of this initiative.

“We just really want to get this view across to our councillors that this is something that the people of Stonehaven want.”

However, the application faces a number of challenges in order to pass.

Namely, competition with other supermarket brands currently operating in Stonehaven such as Co-op.

Co-op officials have claimed the new development could cut takings at their David Street by half, as well as driving away foot traffic from the town centre.

Meanwhile, Ury Estates has also lodged an objection in their continued bid to erect a Morrisons store at a separate site.

You can read more on the fight over the application here.

What happens next in Stonehaven Tesco decision?

The final planning application will be put in front of councillors next month.

After Aberdeenshire Council’s planning officer has made their decision on the fate of the application, councillors will then be asked their thoughts on the decision.

In attendance at yesterday’s meeting were local officials Dawn Black, Sarah Dickinson and Alan Turner. Wendy Agnew tuned in online.

They were asked for their verdict, but insisted they had not seen any documents from the planning officer or been given any recommendation regarding their support.

Councillor Turner said: “I am not going to comment on the merit of the application.

“We have not seen anything yet. It is between the planner and the applicant and there is still details to be finalised.

“Until it comes to me to look at – I can’t really say anything. I’m going to wait until it comes.”

He added: “It’s not about whether we think it should happen or not – we are only going to be asked whether the decision fits with the housing and planning policies.”

Speaking on the possibility of the Stonehaven Tesco being rejected another council member, Jim Stephen, expressed frustration.

He said: “I don’t think this planning officer knows anything about Stonehaven.

“We have to champion our needs for this town. Our town needs this.

“This development ticks every box from our point of view. I don’t see why we have to sit and argue about various aspects of this application.”