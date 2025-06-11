Aberdeen mental health worker ‘bombarded’ female co-workers with explicit questions and remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen mental health worker ‘bombarded’ female co-workers with explicit questions and remarks

The unnamed worker subjected women to repeated conversations often of a sexual nature.

By Ross Hempseed
Female co-workers were subjected to explicit comments and questions. Illustrative image: Shutterstock.
An Aberdeen mental health worker has been struck off after he made repeated explicit and sexual remarks to female co-workers.

The male worker, whose name has not been revealed by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), was based in Aberdeen at the time.

Details of the man’s inappropriate comments are revealed in what is a heavily redacted report that does not reveal his name or where he was employed.

The SSSC told The Press and Journal they tend to redact information from reports to prevent possible victim identification.

It found the man posed “a clear risk to future female employees, as well as a potential risk to service users” given the seriousness of his actions and the risk of it happening again.

His colleagues were said to have suffered “distress” and “emotional harm” as a result of his actions.

It was also noted that there had been a clear pattern of behaviour, with no apology.

The report listed numerous allegations

The report released by the SSSC listed the numerous allegations against the worker between September 2021 and December 2022.

They are that he:

  • Discussed a co-worker’s mental health with others.
  • Made comments about another co-worker’s mental health and related this to sexualised behaviour. He asked explicit questions relating to traumatic experiences in the co-worker’s history.
  • Said to a staff member: “You don’t have an arse” and “Your chest isn’t getting any bigger, I was looking earlier.”
  • Made inappropriate comments regarding multiple female co-workers’ body parts.
  • Suggested to a co-worker that they should “threaten” to report a service user who had mental health difficulties.
  • Made derogatory sexualised comments about women.
  • Encouraged a co-worker to behave in a “verbally abusive manner” to a service user, which caused the co-worker distress.

Mental health worker ‘bombarded co-workers with sexual questions

The SSSC panel decided the male worker’s fitness was impaired due to his actions.

He “repeatedly failed to respect” the boundaries of other staff and spoke to them in a “highly sexualised manner”.

The report stated: “There was an ongoing pattern of behaviour in your comments that suggested you chose specific colleagues to target and discuss sexual behaviour.

“That included manipulating them into disclosing vulnerable periods in their lives, such as historical trauma of a sexual nature.

“You also bombarded some female colleagues with ongoing discussion about your sexual preferences and experiences.

“That was mixed in with inappropriate questioning of your female colleagues’ sexual behaviour.”

The report notes that the worker continued to behave inappropriately, even after his employer moved him to another location for a “fresh start”.

The panel even concluded the worker’s conduct “escalated in style”.

And they said he told co-workers “it was not worth them reporting” his conduct as it would have “little impact”.

He also failed to apologise for his actions, which is said to have caused distress to several female co-workers.

The regulator decided there was no other appropriate punishment than to remove the worker from the register.

