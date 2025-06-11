Aberdeen mental health worker ‘bombarded’ female co-workers with explicit questions and remarks

An Aberdeen mental health worker has been struck off after he made repeated explicit and sexual remarks to female co-workers.

The male worker, whose name has not been revealed by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), was based in Aberdeen at the time.

Details of the man’s inappropriate comments are revealed in what is a heavily redacted report that does not reveal his name or where he was employed.

The SSSC told The Press and Journal they tend to redact information from reports to prevent possible victim identification.

It found the man posed “a clear risk to future female employees, as well as a potential risk to service users” given the seriousness of his actions and the risk of it happening again.

His colleagues were said to have suffered “distress” and “emotional harm” as a result of his actions.

It was also noted that there had been a clear pattern of behaviour, with no apology.

The report listed numerous allegations

The report released by the SSSC listed the numerous allegations against the worker between September 2021 and December 2022.

They are that he:

Discussed a co-worker’s mental health with others.

Made comments about another co-worker’s mental health and related this to sexualised behaviour. He asked explicit questions relating to traumatic experiences in the co-worker’s history.

Said to a staff member: “You don’t have an arse” and “Your chest isn’t getting any bigger, I was looking earlier.”

Made inappropriate comments regarding multiple female co-workers’ body parts.

Suggested to a co-worker that they should “threaten” to report a service user who had mental health difficulties.

Made derogatory sexualised comments about women.

Encouraged a co-worker to behave in a “verbally abusive manner” to a service user, which caused the co-worker distress.

Mental health worker ‘bombarded co-workers with sexual questions

The SSSC panel decided the male worker’s fitness was impaired due to his actions.

He “repeatedly failed to respect” the boundaries of other staff and spoke to them in a “highly sexualised manner”.

The report stated: “There was an ongoing pattern of behaviour in your comments that suggested you chose specific colleagues to target and discuss sexual behaviour.

“That included manipulating them into disclosing vulnerable periods in their lives, such as historical trauma of a sexual nature.

“You also bombarded some female colleagues with ongoing discussion about your sexual preferences and experiences.

“That was mixed in with inappropriate questioning of your female colleagues’ sexual behaviour.”

The report notes that the worker continued to behave inappropriately, even after his employer moved him to another location for a “fresh start”.

The panel even concluded the worker’s conduct “escalated in style”.

And they said he told co-workers “it was not worth them reporting” his conduct as it would have “little impact”.

He also failed to apologise for his actions, which is said to have caused distress to several female co-workers.

The regulator decided there was no other appropriate punishment than to remove the worker from the register.