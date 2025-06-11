Two women die at scene of crash near Buckie

Two women have died at the scene of a two-car crash near Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road, near Enize, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Peugeot 208.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall and the 77-year-old female passenger of the Peugeot were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the 77-year-old male driver of the Peugeot was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Officers cordoned off the road between the Fochabers roundabout and the junction with the A990 road.

It was closed for several hours while a full investigation was carried out at the scene.

Three ambulances, a rapid response unit and an air ambulance all attended, alongside four fire appliances.

Police are now appealing for information from the public about the crash.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, from the road policing unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who died.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to officers, or those who have any dashcam footage that may capture either vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“If you can assist the investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1354 of June 10.”