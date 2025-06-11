Two women die at scene of crash near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two women die at scene of crash near Buckie

The incident took place on the A98 on Tuesday.

By Ellie Milne
Police car and road closed sign on the A98.
The crash took place on the A98 near Enzie. Image: Japerimage.

Two women have died at the scene of a two-car crash near Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road, near Enize, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The incident involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Peugeot 208.

The 32-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall and the 77-year-old female passenger of the Peugeot were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed the 77-year-old male driver of the Peugeot was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Two women die in A98 crash near Buckie

Officers cordoned off the road between the Fochabers roundabout and the junction with the A990 road.

It was closed for several hours while a full investigation was carried out at the scene.

Three ambulances, a rapid response unit and an air ambulance all attended, alongside four fire appliances.

Police are now appealing for information from the public about the crash.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, from the road policing unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who died.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to officers, or those who have any dashcam footage that may capture either vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“If you can assist the investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1354 of June 10.”

Conversation