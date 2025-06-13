Community rallies to support Durno family after ‘devastating’ fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Community rallies to support Durno family after ‘devastating’ fire

The family lost all their belongings in the blaze that broke out at their home on Sunday.

By Ellie Milne
The house destroyed by fire in Durno. The charred rafters still stand.
The family's house has been destroyed by the fire. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeenshire community has rallied round a family following a devastating fire at their home.

Jenni Smith and Blair Tennant’s family home in Durno, near Inverurie, went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

The family-of-six said they were “heartbroken” to have lost their home and all of their belongings.

But amid the tragedy, they have been “overwhelmed” by the support shown to them by their local community.

“We are truly heartbroken and cannot put into words how upsetting this has been for us,” Jenni told The Press and Journal.

“Losing everything we own, including memories and keepsakes that can never be replaced is incredibly hard.

Jenni Smith and Blair Tennant with Kian, Calvin, Meadow and Sunday-Mae
Jenni Smith and Blair Tennant with Kian, Calvin, Meadow and Sunday-Maë. Image: Jenni Smith.

“We are still in compete shock.

“It has not quite sunk in yet how catastrophic it has been for us all.

“We are though overwhelmed with the support given to us from the residents of Durno, surrounding villages, the Inverurie community and most of all our family and friends.”

Fundraiser started for Durno family after fire

Though she did not know the family personally, Durno resident Nicola Craigen decided to start a fundraiser to support them.

Almost £6,000 has been donated so far.

Jenni added: “Nicola, whom we have never met before, kindly set up a GoFundMe page for our family.

“We are so grateful for that and the to the people who have generously donated money, clothes, toys and much more.

“We can’t express how much this means to us.

“It’s so humbling to know there are so many kind people out there.”

Flames seen through trees
The house went up in flames on Sunday. Image: Supplied.

Nicola came home on Sunday afternoon to find fire engines blocking the road and smoke rising from her neighbour’s roof.

It is understood the fire started in a van and quickly spread to the house, where the couple lived with children Blair, Kian, Meadow and Sunday-Maë.

“It was a terrible shock,” Nicola said.

“Once it took hold, it progressed quite quickly.

“The thing that struck me the most was the sound of all the smoke alarms going off.

“I thought of starting a Go Fund Me to help the family and cheer them up.

“It could happen to anyone.”

Family thank community for their kindness

Luckily, nobody was injured as a result of the fire but the young family have been forced to start over.

As well as donations to the online fundraiser, neighbours and friends have dropped off clothes, toys and other essential items.

Jenni added: “We would like to especially thank our neighbours Susan and Willie Penny for their support on the day of the fire and since.

The house after the fire
The house pictured after the fire. Image: Supplied.

“They are the best neighbours anyone could wish for.

“Julie Nash and her family have also taken in donations at their house for us and looked after our dogs.

“We’d like to thank so many people for their kindness towards us at this difficult time.”

‘Catastrophic’ fire

The fire service dispatched four crews to the property at the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.45pm on Sunday June 8 to reports of a house fire in Durno.

“We sent four appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire affecting the roof space.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The family said they are still in shock after the blaze.

“We have a long road in front of us but most importantly we have each other and the best support from family and friends,” Jenni said.

Conversation