‘We want to be here in Aberdeen’: Peterhead pram and baby clothing store opens first Granite City branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘We want to be here in Aberdeen’: Peterhead pram and baby clothing store opens first Granite City branch

Carriages opened its third shop to customers today.

By Chris Cromar
Demi Masson at Carriages.
Demi Masson is the manager of Carriages' new Aberdeen store. Image: DC Thomson.

A family run Peterhead company that specialises in prams, baby clothing and nursery furniture has opened up its first store in Aberdeen.

Carriages Baby and Pram Centre, which has a clothing store in the Chapel Street area of the Blue Toon and one specialising in prams in Boddam, welcomed customers to their Bridge of Don unit this morning.

Carriages Aberdeen is based in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate – located on Woodside Road – and offers an extensive range of items.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds here in Aberdeen – the clothes, accessories and the prams,” store manager Demi Masson, 26, said.

Carriages selections of prams.
Carriages has a large range of prams available to purchase. Image: DC Thomson.

What brands does the new store have to offer?

Set over two floors, it has everything parents and expectant ones need for their bundles of joy.

In terms of clothes, it stocks a mix of budget friendly and premium brands, including Blues Baby, Caramelo, Hugo Boss, Levi’s and Mintini.

And there are plenty of pram brands available in store, including BabyStyle, egg, Emmaljunga, iCandy, Oyster and Silver Cross.

Prams at the Carriages.
Big brands, including Silver Cross, are available at the Bridge of Don store. Image: DC Thomson.

Having all of these options in a physical store is something Demi thinks is bucking the trend, given the amount of shops closing down and the rise of online shopping.

And as other retailers have left the city centre, owners Diane and Peter Bruce saw a gap in the market.

Carriages nursery room.
There is something for all parents at Carriages. Image: DC Thomson.

“Diane has always had the idea in her mind to open up in Aberdeen, just due to the larger brands pulling out of Aberdeen over the past 10 to 15 years,” Demi told The P&J.

“You don’t have Mamas and Papas, John Lewis or Mothercare – none of them are on the high street in Aberdeen anymore.

“So we’ve seen a gap in the market.

“We have so many customers that come from Aberdeen to our other stores.

“We really thought that opening up in Aberdeen would open an opportunity.”

Why Bridge of Don is ‘perfect’ for Carriages

The team believe they have found the “perfect” location for Carriages, as Bridge of Don is miles away from bus gates and low emission zones.

It’s also near the AWPR and has its own free parking outside.

Carriages will be open between 10am and 4pm daily – except on a Thursday when it will be open late until 7pm.

Six staff will be employed at the shop – and this could increase in the future.

The retailer hopes to attract more customers from Royal Deeside and even Angus and Perth to the south.

Carriages toy giraffe.
Jellycats are popular at Carriages, as are the cuddly toys, like this giraffe. Image: DC Thomson.

According to Demi, Carriages has something for everyone and for all budgets, with a bigger store allowing for more products at lower prices.

People can see it for themselves now and their “grand opening weekend” will last until closing time on Sunday, with in store special offers, giveaways and goodie bags.

Read more:

Bridge of Don primary school described as ‘weak’ with improvements needed

Conversation