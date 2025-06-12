‘We want to be here in Aberdeen’: Peterhead pram and baby clothing store opens first Granite City branch

A family run Peterhead company that specialises in prams, baby clothing and nursery furniture has opened up its first store in Aberdeen.

Carriages Baby and Pram Centre, which has a clothing store in the Chapel Street area of the Blue Toon and one specialising in prams in Boddam, welcomed customers to their Bridge of Don unit this morning.

Carriages Aberdeen is based in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate – located on Woodside Road – and offers an extensive range of items.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds here in Aberdeen – the clothes, accessories and the prams,” store manager Demi Masson, 26, said.

What brands does the new store have to offer?

Set over two floors, it has everything parents and expectant ones need for their bundles of joy.

In terms of clothes, it stocks a mix of budget friendly and premium brands, including Blues Baby, Caramelo, Hugo Boss, Levi’s and Mintini.

And there are plenty of pram brands available in store, including BabyStyle, egg, Emmaljunga, iCandy, Oyster and Silver Cross.

Having all of these options in a physical store is something Demi thinks is bucking the trend, given the amount of shops closing down and the rise of online shopping.

And as other retailers have left the city centre, owners Diane and Peter Bruce saw a gap in the market.

“Diane has always had the idea in her mind to open up in Aberdeen, just due to the larger brands pulling out of Aberdeen over the past 10 to 15 years,” Demi told The P&J.

“You don’t have Mamas and Papas, John Lewis or Mothercare – none of them are on the high street in Aberdeen anymore.

“So we’ve seen a gap in the market.

“We have so many customers that come from Aberdeen to our other stores.

“We really thought that opening up in Aberdeen would open an opportunity.”

Why Bridge of Don is ‘perfect’ for Carriages

The team believe they have found the “perfect” location for Carriages, as Bridge of Don is miles away from bus gates and low emission zones.

It’s also near the AWPR and has its own free parking outside.

Carriages will be open between 10am and 4pm daily – except on a Thursday when it will be open late until 7pm.

Six staff will be employed at the shop – and this could increase in the future.

The retailer hopes to attract more customers from Royal Deeside and even Angus and Perth to the south.

According to Demi, Carriages has something for everyone and for all budgets, with a bigger store allowing for more products at lower prices.

People can see it for themselves now and their “grand opening weekend” will last until closing time on Sunday, with in store special offers, giveaways and goodie bags.

