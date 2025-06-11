Itsu in Union Square to make a comeback as reopening date revealed

The Aberdeen branch of Itsu is to reopen after its sudden closure earlier this year.

The Union Square restaurant closed to customers in January after the franchisee went into administration.

And the unit has remained empty, with signs on the windows explaining the issues with the lease and ownership that forced it to close.

Itsu’s Aberdeen branch was owned by Heart With Smart (HWS), which also owns Pizza Hut and was sold following a deal to save several restaurants across the UK.

Now, however, it has been confirmed that Itsu is making a comeback to the Granite City.

Staff have been spotted in the restaurant after months of inactivity, preparing for the reopening.

Job adverts have also been advertised, seeking team members for the brand’s Union Square branch.

The restaurant will open its doors once again on Friday July 4, at 11am.

This will be great news for fans of Itsu’s Asian-inspired food.

The menu includes favourites such as gyozas, ramen, dumplings and soups.