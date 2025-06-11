8-year-old girl taken to hospital after e-scooter and car collide in Aberdeen

An 8-year-old girl is in hospital after a crash involving an e-scooter and a car in Aberdeen.

The child was riding the e-scooter on Provost Rust Drive at around 9am this morning.

Following the crash, the girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Officers have confirmed that the driver of the car had no injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, 11 June, 2025 we were called to a report of a crash on Provost Rust Drive involving a vehicle and a child on an e-scooter.

“The 8-year-old girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car was uninjured.

“Enquries are ongoing.”