New Moray movie location revealed as preparations continue ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ filming

It is expected to be Christopher Nolan's most expensive film ever.

By Chris Cromar
The Odyssey filming.
Preparations are underway for the filming of The Odyssey in Moray. Image: Jasperimage.

Another film set has appeared in Moray following reports that Hollywood blockbuster The Odyssey is to begin shooting in the area.

Preparations for filming are currently taking place at a Moray woodland that suffered a major wildfire last month.

Pictures show tents, trailers and specialist movie set toilets have been set up at Culbin Forest near Forres.

It comes after The Press and Journal revealed images showing the construction of a set near Findlater Castle.

It is now understood that crews are preparing the area at Culbin for part of the production, which is due to be released in July 2026.

The area recently made headlines after firefighters fought a wildfire at the site for days to get it under control.

The Odyssey: Production set up in Forres

The Odyssey filming.
Wellhill Car Park is affected by the filming. Image: Jasperimage.

Several hundred cast and crew are expected to travel to the area for filming.

Notices within the car park state that there will be no public access to the Buckie Loch area between June 2 and July 25.

The car park will also be closed from July 3 until July 16.

The Odyssey filming.
A tent within a field has been erected for filming. Image: Jasperimage.

Filming for the movie, which will star the likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Zendaya, started in Morocco earlier this year.

Greece and the Italian island of Sicily have also been used as filming locations.

The Odyssey filming.
The Odyssey is expected to be a box office success. Image: Jasperimage.

Findlater Castle, which is located between Portsoy and Cullen, is currently off-limits to visitors between May 27 and July 25 due to “private commercial activity”, is expected to also feature in the movie.

The Odyssey is predicted to be the most expensive film of Nolan’s illustrious career, which includes the hit movie Oppenheimer.

What is The Odyssey about?

Although partly filmed in Scotland, the film dramatizes the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca back home to his wife following the Trojan War that took place around the 12th or 13th Century.

Read more: In pictures: Crews prepare for upcoming filming at Findlater Castle

Have you spotted any of the stars in Moray? Let us know in the comments below.

