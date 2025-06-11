Images show £500k demolition as work begins to tear down Inverurie’s Gordon House

The demolition of the former Aberdeenshire Council offices, Gordon House, has begun.

Plans to destroy the Inverurie buildings were announced back in November.

It was revealed in a building warrant lodged by the officers that the demolition on Blackhall Road would cost around £500,000.

A date to close Gordon House was earmarked for the end of December, with bulldozers following shortly after.

An update in January revealed that plans had been delayed.

Council Leader Gillian Owen said that the process needed to be done swiftly to deter vandals in the area.

Images from today show the beginning of the process, with parts of the structure now reduced to rubble.

It marks the end of its lifespan with it first opening in 1982, as the headquarters for Gordon District Council and later some departments of Grampian Regional Council.

Aberdeenshire Council moved into the premises upon its formation in 1996.

The building was also home to a nuclear war bunker.

In 2021, plans for the council to move to Inverurie Town Hall were revealed.

However, they were later withdrawn following a large number of local objectors.

The new public-facing office for the Council in Inverurie is at 93 High Street.

