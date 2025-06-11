Images show £500k demolition as work begins to tear down Inverurie’s Gordon House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Images show £500k demolition as work begins to tear down Inverurie’s Gordon House

Plans to destroy the former Aberdeenshire Council offices were revealed in November last year.

By Jamie Sinclair
The demolition work is well underway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The demolition of the former Aberdeenshire Council offices, Gordon House, has begun.

Plans to destroy the Inverurie buildings were announced back in November.

Much of the former Gordon House is now rubble. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was revealed in a building warrant lodged by the officers that the demolition on Blackhall Road would cost around £500,000.

A date to close Gordon House was earmarked for the end of December, with bulldozers following shortly after.

It is hoped that the quick demolition will keep vandals out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An update in January revealed that plans had been delayed.

Council Leader Gillian Owen said that the process needed to be done swiftly to deter vandals in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council has been looking to make the move for years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Images from today show the beginning of the process, with parts of the structure now reduced to rubble.

It marks the end of its lifespan with it first opening in 1982, as the headquarters for Gordon District Council and later some departments of Grampian Regional Council.

Not much hustle and bustle at Gordon House. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council moved into the premises upon its formation in 1996.

The building was also home to a nuclear war bunker.

Demolition is well underway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In 2021, plans for the council to move to Inverurie Town Hall were revealed.

However, they were later withdrawn following a large number of local objectors.

The new public-facing office for the Council in Inverurie is at 93 High Street.

Conversation