Wife of former Moray councillor dies in crash as he is treated for serious injuries in hospital

The wife of a former Moray councillor has died in a two-car crash near Buckie.

Janet Cowie, 77, passed away at the scene of the incident on the A98 at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Her husband Gordon Cowie, also 77, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 32-year-old woman, who was the driver of the second car, also died at the scene.

She has not been named.

Former councillor’s wife dies in crash

Mr Cowie became an independent councillor representing Buckie after winning a by-election in January 2014.

He decided to stand down from the role in 2022 due to “constant abuse” from constituents.

At the time, he thanked all those who he had worked with during his time on the council.

In more recent years, Mr Cowie has dedicated much of his time to Fishermen’s Hall Buckie where he has held the role of vice-chairman.

The charity organisation shared a message of condolence following news of Tuesday’s crash.

They wrote: “After the tragic event of yesterday, it is with deep sadness we send our condolences to our trustee Gordon Cowie and his family at this terrible time.

“Our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all.”

Many people have commented to share tributes for Mrs Cowie, describing her as a “gem of a lady” who will be greatly missed.

Buckie Thistle posted their own tribute on social media, writing: “Buckie Thistle Football Club were saddened to learn of the tragic accident involving Gordon Cowie and his wife Janet.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family at this very difficult time.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved and we’re thinking of them at this difficult time.”

Witness appeal after A98 crash

Police have shared an appeal for witnesses.

A stretch of the Fochabers to Cullen road was closed for several hours while officers worked at the scene.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, from the road policing unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who died.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

“We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to officers, or those who have any dashcam footage that may capture either vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.

“If you can assist the investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1354 of June 10.”

Councillor Sonya Warren shared the police appeal on the “deeply tragic incident” and sent condolences to those involved and their loved ones.

She commented: “I know the whole community will be shocked and saddened by this awful news.

“I would also like to thank the emergency services who responded so quickly and professionally in such harrowing circumstances.

“My thoughts remain with everyone affected, especially the gentleman who remains in hospital.

“I know Buckie and the surrounding area will be holding all involved in their hearts at this very difficult time.”