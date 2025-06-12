‘I am so lucky I didn’t lose her’: Girl, 16, in terrifying fall from Aberdeenshire cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I am so lucky I didn’t lose her’: Girl, 16, in terrifying fall from Aberdeenshire cliffs

Mum who "burst into tears" on being shown accident site says her "worst fears" nearly came true

By Jamie Sinclair & Dale Haslam
The cliffs at Newtonhill. Image: Zoopla.
A tearful mum says her daughter is lucky to be alive after the 16-year-old fell from cliffs in Aberdeenshire

The teenager plunged over ten feet as she attempted to help another child up the slope at Newtonhill.

She was part of a group of about 15 children, who swiftly called 999 and enlisted the help of paramedics.

The girl is said to have suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma in the incident on Tuesday evening.

Her mother, who asked not to be named, told The Press and Journal: “I’m so grateful for their quick response.

“My daughter was extremely lucky.

“The paramedics showed me exactly where she fell, and I broke down.

“I’m so lucky I didn’t lose her.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to the area on Tuesday evening.

Signs above the cliffs warn of the dangers. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Girl who fell down Newtonhill Cliffs ‘extremely lucky’ outcome wasn’t worse

The mum added: “I have drummed it into my kids’ heads over and over again, to stay away from the water and cliffs.

“Unfortunately, on Tuesday night my worst fear came true.

“There is clear signage warning how dangerous the area is, but it still didn’t deter them.”

She added that the group, including her daughter, “hadn’t used the best judgement in this situation” by choosing the cliffs – more than 90 feet in height – to congregate.

“I’m not looking for anyone to be criticised for this,” the mum told us.

“These children are a good bunch.

“They do their best and just spend time together trying to have fun.”

The mum has thanked for the youngsters for swiftly calling the emergency services.

“I want to praise their quick thinking in what could have been a far worse scenario,” she said.

“Everyone, including the kids there, has probably got the fright they need to ensure they don’t return without an adult.

“I urge all parents to tell our kids to be careful and come home safe.”

The cliffs can make for a stunning view, but are known to be dangerous. Image: Zoopla.

Councillor says cliff safety needs to be looked at

North Kincardine Councillor Catherine Victor said: “This incident concerns me a lot.

“It could have been so much worse if that poor girl hadn’t been rescued, but that doesn’t bear thinking about.

“It is a very dangerous area along that coastline, but it is difficult for parents and the community.

“You can warn children, but with all the will in the world, we can’t protect our kids from everything – they will always be adventurous.”

She added: “It’s something I think we need to look at within the council.

“Perhaps young children need somewhere to congregate – more youth clubs and other facilities.

“I will be putting that forward to the community councils to see if we can get some forward thinking as to how to address the issue.”

Conversation