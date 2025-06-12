‘I am so lucky I didn’t lose her’: Girl, 16, in terrifying fall from Aberdeenshire cliffs

A tearful mum says her daughter is lucky to be alive after the 16-year-old fell from cliffs in Aberdeenshire

The teenager plunged over ten feet as she attempted to help another child up the slope at Newtonhill.

She was part of a group of about 15 children, who swiftly called 999 and enlisted the help of paramedics.

The girl is said to have suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma in the incident on Tuesday evening.

Her mother, who asked not to be named, told The Press and Journal: “I’m so grateful for their quick response.

“My daughter was extremely lucky.

“The paramedics showed me exactly where she fell, and I broke down.

“I’m so lucky I didn’t lose her.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they were called out to the area on Tuesday evening.

Girl who fell down Newtonhill Cliffs ‘extremely lucky’ outcome wasn’t worse

The mum added: “I have drummed it into my kids’ heads over and over again, to stay away from the water and cliffs.

“Unfortunately, on Tuesday night my worst fear came true.

“There is clear signage warning how dangerous the area is, but it still didn’t deter them.”

She added that the group, including her daughter, “hadn’t used the best judgement in this situation” by choosing the cliffs – more than 90 feet in height – to congregate.

“I’m not looking for anyone to be criticised for this,” the mum told us.

“These children are a good bunch.

“They do their best and just spend time together trying to have fun.”

The mum has thanked for the youngsters for swiftly calling the emergency services.

“I want to praise their quick thinking in what could have been a far worse scenario,” she said.

“Everyone, including the kids there, has probably got the fright they need to ensure they don’t return without an adult.

“I urge all parents to tell our kids to be careful and come home safe.”

Councillor says cliff safety needs to be looked at

North Kincardine Councillor Catherine Victor said: “This incident concerns me a lot.

“It could have been so much worse if that poor girl hadn’t been rescued, but that doesn’t bear thinking about.

“It is a very dangerous area along that coastline, but it is difficult for parents and the community.

“You can warn children, but with all the will in the world, we can’t protect our kids from everything – they will always be adventurous.”

She added: “It’s something I think we need to look at within the council.

“Perhaps young children need somewhere to congregate – more youth clubs and other facilities.

“I will be putting that forward to the community councils to see if we can get some forward thinking as to how to address the issue.”