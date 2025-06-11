One taken to hospital after incident on Elgin’s South Street

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Elgin’s South Street.

Paramedics were deployed to the street just outside Blackbridge Furnishings at around 1pm this afternoon.

Two police cars and two ambulances could be seen outside the Elgin shop at that time.

Now it has been confirmed that a person has been taken to hospital.

The exact nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Police have been contacted for comment.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.59pm to attend an incident on South Street, Elgin.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Blackbridge Furnishings was approached, but declined to comment.