Greek war vessels arrive at Buckie Harbour as filming of The Odyssey ramps-up

In what could be the biggest clue that The Odyssey is due to start filming in Moray very soon, a number of wooden ships have been spotted at Buckie Harbour.

Excitement has been building since The Press and Journal first reported that filming of the blockbuster movie was due to get under way soon at sites across the region.

The film is to be the most expensive of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s career and has attracted a top cast.

Confirmed cast picks include Matt Damon in the lead role, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson.

Last week, The P&J reported that setup had already begun at the historic ruin Findlater Castle, with visitors prohibited from visiting until the end of July.

Filming infrastructure has also begun arriving at other locations in recent days, including at Culbin Forest near Forres.

Filming setup under way across Moray

There has also been activity at Buckie Loch, where equipment as well as trailers and tents were spotted on site.

Now a number of Greek-style wooden ships have arrived at Buckie Harbour.

Pictures show five war boats of varying size, which are similar to those spotted on the film set in Greece.

The epic film dramatises the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca back home to his wife following the Trojan War which, according to Greek myth, took place in the 12th and 13th centuries BC.

The Odyssey is due to hit cinemas in 2026.

