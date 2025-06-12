Greek war vessels arrive at Buckie Harbour as filming of The Odyssey ramps-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greek war vessels arrive at Buckie Harbour as filming of The Odyssey ramps-up

Setup for the new Christopher Nolan epic has been underway in Moray for several days.

By Ross Hempseed
Vessels of different sizes lined-up behind security fencing at Buckie Harbour.
The vessels at Buckie Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

In what could be the biggest clue that The Odyssey is due to start filming in Moray very soon, a number of wooden ships have been spotted at Buckie Harbour.

Excitement has been building since The Press and Journal first reported that filming of the blockbuster movie was due to get under way soon at sites across the region.

The film is to be the most expensive of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s career and has attracted a top cast.

The war ships resemble those on set in Greece during earlier shoots for The Odyssey. Image: Jasperimage.

Confirmed cast picks include Matt Damon in the lead role, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson.

Last week, The P&J reported that setup had already begun at the historic ruin Findlater Castle, with visitors prohibited from visiting until the end of July.

Filming infrastructure has also begun arriving at other locations in recent days, including at Culbin Forest near Forres. 

Film production unit at Culbin Forest. Image: Jasperimage.

Filming setup under way across Moray

There has also been activity at Buckie Loch, where equipment as well as trailers and tents were spotted on site.

Now a number of Greek-style wooden ships have arrived at Buckie Harbour.

The vessels make for quite the sight at Buckie Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

Pictures show five war boats of varying size, which are similar to those spotted on the film set in Greece.

The epic film dramatises the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca back home to his wife following the Trojan War which, according to Greek myth, took place in the 12th and 13th centuries BC.

The Odyssey is due to hit cinemas in 2026.

They are being kept behind a gated area until filming begins. Image: Jasperimage.

