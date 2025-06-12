Speedboat reported to be harassing Orcas off the Moray Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Speedboat reported to be harassing Orcas off the Moray Coast

Police are appealing for information relating to the incident.

By Jamie Sinclair
Orcas are often seen in the North of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides. Orcas off the coast of Lossiemouth in the Moray Firth. Image: Steve Truluck.
Orcas are often seen in the North of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides. Orcas off the coast of Lossiemouth in the Moray Firth. Image: Steve Truluck.

A speedboat has been spotted harassing a pod of Orcas off the Moray coast.

The boat reportedly crossed the path of the Killer Whales, which disturbed their course near Findochty.

These Orcas were spotted off the coast of Orkney. Image: Robbie Stanger.

The incident is said to have happened at around 7am on Friday June 6.

Orcas are often seen around the north of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides.

Speedboat seen harassing Orcas on Moray Coast

Police say they received a report of the Orcas being “deliberately disturbed” in Moray and are now appealing for information regarding the incident.

Constable Smith, from Buckie Police Office, said: “It is great to see these animals around the Moray coast.

“However, it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass or disturb a dolphin, whale, porpoise or basking shark.

“I would appeal to any members of the public in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident to please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Anyone with information that could help officers can use incident number PS-20250607-1208.

Conversation