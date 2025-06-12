Speedboat reported to be harassing Orcas off the Moray Coast

A speedboat has been spotted harassing a pod of Orcas off the Moray coast.

The boat reportedly crossed the path of the Killer Whales, which disturbed their course near Findochty.

The incident is said to have happened at around 7am on Friday June 6.

Orcas are often seen around the north of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides.

Police say they received a report of the Orcas being “deliberately disturbed” in Moray and are now appealing for information regarding the incident.

Constable Smith, from Buckie Police Office, said: “It is great to see these animals around the Moray coast.

“However, it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass or disturb a dolphin, whale, porpoise or basking shark.

“I would appeal to any members of the public in the area at the time who may have witnessed this incident to please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Anyone with information that could help officers can use incident number PS-20250607-1208.