Price of Aberdeen’s OGV Taproom premises slashed by £134k ahead of auction

OGV Taproom’s premises are set to go to auction after £134,000 was slashed from the asking price.

The space occupied by the Aberdeen bar, on Windmill Brae, was on sale for £350,000 in February but will go under the hammer with a starting bid of £216,000 on June 19 after failing to sell.

Future Property Auctions claim the premises were once sold for £2million and describe the sale as an “investment opportunity”.

OGV Taproom hold the lease until December 2028 and pay around £50,000 a year in rent (£4,167 per month).

It’s a full repairing and issuing lease, which means the tenants, rather than the owners, are responsible for upkeep.

All rent is currently up to date with OGV Taproom “keen to extend the lease”, according to the auctioneers.

The premises are within a four-storey building, with the price including the lower ground floor, upper ground floor and part of the first floor.

Inside there are two bars, customer toilets, a commercial kitchen, store rooms and an office.

The office area is located on the first floor of the building.

