Price of Aberdeen’s OGV Taproom premises slashed by £134k ahead of auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Price of Aberdeen’s OGV Taproom premises slashed by £134k ahead of auction

The premises leased to OGV Taproom, in Aberdeen, will go to auction this month.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of OGV Taproom Aberdeen.
The premises occupied by OGV Taproom in Aberdeen are to be sold at auction. Image: Future Property Auctions.

OGV Taproom’s premises are set to go to auction after £134,000 was slashed from the asking price.

The space occupied by the Aberdeen bar, on Windmill Brae, was on sale for £350,000 in February but will go under the hammer with a starting bid of £216,000 on June 19 after failing to sell.

Future Property Auctions claim the premises were once sold for £2million and describe the sale as an “investment opportunity”.

Outside of OGV Taproom.
The building looks glamorous at night. Image: Future Property Auctions.
OGV Taproom bar.
The property has two bars. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Outside of OGV Taproom.
The building is in a prominent location. Image: Future Property Auctions.

OGV Taproom hold the lease until December 2028 and pay around £50,000 a year in rent (£4,167 per month).

It’s a full repairing and issuing lease, which means the tenants, rather than the owners, are responsible for upkeep.

All rent is currently up to date with OGV Taproom “keen to extend the lease”, according to the auctioneers.

OGV Taproom in Aberdeen’s premises for sale

The premises are within a four-storey building, with the price including the lower ground floor, upper ground floor and part of the first floor.

Inside there are two bars, customer toilets, a commercial kitchen, store rooms and an office.

The office area is located on the first floor of the building.

OGV Taproom is one of several Aberdeen bars and pubs for sale – see a list of the top five here.

Meanwhile, the owner of McNasty’s is also selling his Banchory home, which boasts a heated swimming pool and a sauna.

Conversation