Rescue team find body of missing walker on Highland mountain range

A body was discovered by a rescue team on a Torridon mountain on Saturday morning as they searched for a missing person.

Torridon Mountain Rescue were alerted to the missing walker on An Ruadh Stac in the Coulags area of the range.

Police have confirmed the body of a 70-year-old man was found shortly after 1am on Saturday morning.

A helicopter was deployed from the Coastguard to assist the search.

The team searched several mountain routes before making the heartbreaking find.

Mountain rescue crew find body of missing walker

In a statement, Torridon Mountain Rescue Crew said: “Late on Friday night the team was alerted to an overdue walker on An Ruadh Stac in the Coulags area of our range.

“The team was deployed and after a search of various routes around the mountain.

“Unfortunately, a person was found with no signs of life.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased at this difficult time.

“The team is grateful as ever to the Coastguard R151 helicopter crew for assisting with deploying a search team onto the hill, and for returning in the early hours to carry both the team and body off the mountain.

The team added: “Our team is made up of unpaid volunteers, and operates entirely on donations.

“Please consider donating today to help us fund our vital work in the Scottish mountains.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Saturday, June 7, the body of a 70-year-old man was recovered by police and local area mountain rescue teams from An Ruadh-stac, Strathcarron.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”