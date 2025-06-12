Rescue team find body of missing walker on Highland mountain range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescue team find body of missing walker on Highland mountain range

A Coastguard helicopter was deployed to assist with the mission on Torridon Hills.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Torridon Mountain Rescue Team during the search. Image: Torridon Mountain Rescue Team.
A body was discovered by a rescue team on a Torridon mountain on Saturday morning as they searched for a missing person.

Torridon Mountain Rescue were alerted to the missing walker on An Ruadh Stac in the Coulags area of the range.

Police have confirmed the body of a 70-year-old man was found shortly after 1am on Saturday morning.

A helicopter was deployed from the Coastguard to assist the search.

The team searched several mountain routes before making the heartbreaking find.

Mountain rescue crew find body of missing walker

In a statement, Torridon Mountain Rescue Crew said: “Late on Friday night the team was alerted to an overdue walker on An Ruadh Stac in the Coulags area of our range.

“The team was deployed and after a search of various routes around the mountain.

“Unfortunately, a person was found with no signs of life.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased at this difficult time.

“The team is grateful as ever to the Coastguard R151 helicopter crew for assisting with deploying a search team onto the hill, and for returning in the early hours to carry both the team and body off the mountain.

The team added: “Our team is made up of unpaid volunteers, and operates entirely on donations.

Please consider donating today to help us fund our vital work in the Scottish mountains.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Saturday, June 7, the body of a 70-year-old man was recovered by police and local area mountain rescue teams from An Ruadh-stac, Strathcarron.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Conversation