Nae Bad Spud: Aberdeen couple wants your ‘tastebuds to explode’ with new baked potato takeaway

An Aberdeen couple are hopping on the viral baked potato craze to offer up an array of tasty options for hungry customers.

Nae Bad Spud is the brainchild of Angela McCall and her husband David Groves, who will open their first takeaway on Byron Square in Northfield.

Angela, 41, and David, 38, have had previous success in business, launching The Gaming Experience a few years ago.

Their newest venture is, however, “something completely new” for them.

It was born out of the nostalgia Angela had for the Tasty Tattie, a city centre staple that closed in 2020.

Angela said: “We follow social media a lot and have seen a lot of interest in spuds, with SpudBros and Spudman massive on TikTok.

“I’m a big lover of baked potatoes.

“And feel like there’s been a massive gap in the Aberdeen market since Tasty Tattie ( once on Upperkirkgate) closed down.

“I loved it there.”

‘You’ve got to have the fluffiness of the potato’

Deciding on a location came relatively easily as they swiftly ruled out the city centre as too expensive for them.

They settled on Byron Square as they knew the store owner personally.

And after research on the footfall in the area, deciding it boasted a sufficient number of hungry patrons.

David said: “I was brought up in Northfield, so I’m local to the area.

“We feel it’s a busy place with workers throughout the day and we just really like the area.

“We’re expecting a big school rush, seen lots of kids walking about the square at dinnertime.”

It has taken around two weeks for the shop to be fitted out with a sleek design and several ovens lining the walls.

They have a team of around 10 in place and plan to make changes to their offering based on customer feedback.

They might even look to try and capture some of the late-night trade.

Toppings are a topic of much discussion, with the couple fielding ideas from people on social media.

One unique idea was to create a Sunday roast spud, with meat, skirlie, gravy and pigs in blanket on top.

There were also suggestions for dishes such as lasagne and macaroni cheese.

Angela explained what she looks for in a good baked potato.

She said: “You’ve got to have the fluffiness of the potato inside, as well as the crispy skin.

“The starting point of your potato, you’ve got to get your butter right and then your toppings are everything.

“A generous topping over a baked potato is so important.

“It has also got to have good flavour so when it’s in your mouth, it makes your taste buds explode.”

Angela loves chilli and cheese on her baked potato – spicier if she’s had a rough day – while David prefers chilli and coleslaw.

The unique name Nae Bad Spud was born out of a common phrase used by David.

Angela added: “David and his friends always say ‘alright, how are you?’ and they reply with ‘nae bad bud’.

“So when we were thinking of names and I heard that, I thought it had a bit of Aberdonian in it and a bit of humour.

“We wanted the name to be unique and something that people remember. We just thought it was catchy.”

Nae Bad Spud officially opens on Friday June 20.

The team will be running a promotion where the first customer of each day gets a free baked potato.