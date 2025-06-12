£18.4 million superyacht docks at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£18.4 million superyacht docks at Port of Aberdeen

The luxury vessel is owned by Texan businessman James Dicke.

By Chris Cromar
Reef Chief in Aberdeen.
Reef Chief is currently at the Port of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

An £18.4 million superyacht owned by a hugely successful US businessman has docked at the Port of Aberdeen.

The 16ft vessel – named Reef Chief – is sized for nine crew and up to 11 guests and berthed at the harbour on Wednesday.

It is owned by Texan businessman James Dicke, who is the chief executive of forklift truck manufacturer Crown Equipment Corporation.

The company is one of the biggest in its field and has an annual revenue of over $5 billion.

Reef Chief in Aberdeen.
The yacht has an annual running cost of up to $2 million. Image: DC Thomson.

Built by Trinity in 2008, Reef Chief was previously called Anjilis and has undergone a transformation since then.

Reef Chief offers incredible luxury, boasting five stunning guest cabins and four crew cabins, a jacuzzi on the deck, indoor and outdoor bars and a large dining area.

Reef Chief in Aberdeen.
Reef Chief was built in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

The superyacht is registered in the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean and has the civil ensign of the Cayman Islands on it.

It is flying the Scottish flag while docked in the Granite City.

The businessman has brought his superyacht to UK shores before.

In 2023, it was moored at James Watt Marina in Greenock, Inverclyde.

