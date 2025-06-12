£18.4 million superyacht docks at Port of Aberdeen

An £18.4 million superyacht owned by a hugely successful US businessman has docked at the Port of Aberdeen.

The 16ft vessel – named Reef Chief – is sized for nine crew and up to 11 guests and berthed at the harbour on Wednesday.

It is owned by Texan businessman James Dicke, who is the chief executive of forklift truck manufacturer Crown Equipment Corporation.

The company is one of the biggest in its field and has an annual revenue of over $5 billion.

Built by Trinity in 2008, Reef Chief was previously called Anjilis and has undergone a transformation since then.

Reef Chief offers incredible luxury, boasting five stunning guest cabins and four crew cabins, a jacuzzi on the deck, indoor and outdoor bars and a large dining area.

The superyacht is registered in the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory located in the Caribbean and has the civil ensign of the Cayman Islands on it.

It is flying the Scottish flag while docked in the Granite City.

The businessman has brought his superyacht to UK shores before.

In 2023, it was moored at James Watt Marina in Greenock, Inverclyde.