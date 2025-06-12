Critical incident declared at NHS Highland due to network fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critical incident declared at NHS Highland due to network fault

The incident, which has now been resolved, rendered some digital systems 'inaccessible'.

By Jamie Sinclair
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Services have been affected by a network fault. Image: Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland declared a critical incident this afternoon after it lost access to some of its digital systems.

The issue, which is now resolved, had NHS IT staff scrambling to repair vital processes around 1pm.

While some systems were rendered inaccessible for a time, NHS patients were still asked to attend appointments as normal unless directly instructed not to.

Systems were brought back online around 5pm.

The incident was confirmed not to be a cyber attack and no patient details were compromised.

An investigation will now take place internally to reflect on the incident.

In a statement, the health board said: “Declaring a Critical Incident allows us to coordinate our response across the organisation and bring in any additional support if needed.”

Systems are now confirmed to be “stable”.

In a further statement, an NHS spokesperson said: “NHS Highland has now closed the Critical Incident declared in response to a network fault that affected digital systems.

“Thanks to the work of our teams and partners, systems are now stable and services across NHS Highland are operating as normal.

“We would like to thank our staff, patients, and partners for their understanding and support during the incident.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness
“We can confirm this was not a cyber attack, and that no patient records were compromised.

“A full post-incident review will be carried out to ensure we capture learning and continue to strengthen our resilience.

“Patients should continue to attend appointments as planned. We will provide any further updates if required.”

Conversation