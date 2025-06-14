Dunbeg decorator convicted of stalking to move back to Lithuania

A Dunbeg painter and decorator has decided to move back to Lithuania after being convicted of stalking a woman in Oban.

Andrej Vorobjov, 61, of Macpherson Road, was found guilty last month and returned to Oban Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

Vorobjov was convicted of stalking a woman between August 2023 and 30 August 2024 in Oban and Dunbeg, causing her fear and alarm

Through his lawyer, Jane MacNiven, he told the court that papers assessing his suitability for a community payback order contained errors.

Vorobjov maintains his innocence

He disputed that he had followed the complainer, then aged 19 and 20, when she was walking between Dunbeg and Ganavan.

Mrs MacNiven said: “Thereafter, Mr Vorobjov accepts the content of the report. He is 61, and this is a first offence. He was 59 at the time of the offence and he has no outstanding cases.

“It is not unusual that he maintains his position of innocence. However, if he did cause distress, he is sorry for that.”

The court heard that Vorobjov’s work had dried up since his conviction.

“This case has impacted on his ability to work in this area, and there is an intention to return to reside in Lithuania. That was a decision made prior to this case, but because of this case, he was unable to move.

“The custody threshold has been met, but as a direct alternative, a period of unpaid work could be imposed.”

Decorator’s behaviour caused distress to his victim

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “I heard the evidence in this case and despite what you say, I have no doubt that you had an unhealthy obsession with this young lady and in pursuit of that obsession, you behaved in the manner libelled.

“It must have been apparent to you as a mature man that your behaviour would have caused substantial distress to your victim.

“I view this as a serious offence. That said, you are a first-time offender, and you have had a productive life up until now.

“In all the circumstances, and bearing in mind there is a presumption against jail sentences of less than 12 months and I can only sentence you to prison if there is no viable alternative, there is a direct alternative to custody in this case.

“Your attitudes need to change to stop you offending in future.”

Vorobjov was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and 250 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within a year. A non-harassment order was also imposed.

