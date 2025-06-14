Dunbeg decorator convicted of stalking to move back to Lithuania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunbeg decorator convicted of stalking to move back to Lithuania

Andrej Vorobjov, 61, was convicted of stalking a woman in Dunbeg. He avoided jail and was sentenced to unpaid work and supervision at Oban Sheriff Court.

By Louise Glen
Vorobjov appeared in Oban Sheriff Court
Andrej Vorobjov was found guilty of stalking. Image: Linkedin.

A Dunbeg painter and decorator has decided to move back to Lithuania after being convicted of stalking a woman in Oban.

Andrej Vorobjov, 61, of Macpherson Road, was found guilty last month and returned to Oban Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

Vorobjov was convicted of stalking a woman between August 2023 and 30 August 2024 in Oban and Dunbeg, causing her fear and alarm

Through his lawyer, Jane MacNiven, he told the court that papers assessing his suitability for a community payback order contained errors.

Vorobjov maintains his innocence

Vorobjov van was in Ganavan car park.
Vorobjov’s van was parked in Ganavan car park. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He disputed that he had followed the complainer, then aged 19 and 20, when she was walking between Dunbeg and Ganavan.

Mrs MacNiven said: “Thereafter, Mr Vorobjov accepts the content of the report. He is 61, and this is a first offence. He was 59 at the time of the offence and he has no outstanding cases.

“It is not unusual that he maintains his position of innocence. However, if he did cause distress, he is sorry for that.”

The court heard that Vorobjov’s work had dried up since his conviction.

“This case has impacted on his ability to work in this area, and there is an intention to return to reside in Lithuania. That was a decision made prior to this case, but because of this case, he was unable to move.

“The custody threshold has been met, but as a direct alternative, a period of unpaid work could be imposed.”

Decorator’s behaviour caused distress to his victim

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “I heard the evidence in this case and despite what you say, I have no doubt that you had an unhealthy obsession with this young lady and in pursuit of that obsession, you behaved in the manner libelled.

“It must have been apparent to you as a mature man that your behaviour would have caused substantial distress to your victim.

“I view this as a serious offence. That said, you are a first-time offender, and you have had a productive life up until now.

“In all the circumstances, and bearing in mind there is a presumption against jail sentences of less than 12 months and I can only sentence you to prison if there is no viable alternative, there is a direct alternative to custody in this case.

“Your attitudes need to change to stop you offending in future.”

Vorobjov was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and 250 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within a year. A non-harassment order was also imposed.

