Boy arrested after reports 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Moray woodland

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after reports of a sexual assault on a young girl in a Moray forest.

Police descended on the area of trees, at Grant Park in Forres, at about 1pm on Wednesday after reports a 15-year-old girl had been assaulted.

The boy was subsequently arrested.

An area of the woods near to the cemetery was cordoned off for some time.

Forensics were also spotted by passers-by on the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 1pm on Wednesday June 11, we received a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted at a wooded area near Grant Park in Forres.

“A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”