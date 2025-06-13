St Cyrus man fined after verbal abuse towards partner at Oban holiday park

A St Cyrus man who was settling his then partner into a new job in the Oban area ended up in the dock for acting in an abusive manner towards her.

Matthew Mills, 46, was at Loch Awe Holiday Park at Bridge of Awe on April 13 when a fight with his then‑girlfriend broke out.

He was heard to shout and swear at his partner and act in an aggressive manner.

At the first calling of the case, Mills pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner towards his ex-partner.

A not‑guilty plea was accepted for a second charge of having cannabis in his possession, Oban Sheriff Court heard.

St Cyrus man pleaded guilty to being abusive

The facts of the case were read to the court.

Fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “On April 11 his then partner arrived at the locus.

“The accused attended on April 12 and had planned to stay until Monday when his girlfriend started work.

“They were in her accommodation consuming alcohol.”

As the evening wore on, the couple got into a verbal altercation.

Ms Griffin continued: “The accused called his partner a f****** skank and a f****** ape.

“The site manager heard shouting and overheard the argument.”

Police were called.

A schedule of previous convictions was presented to the court on Wednesday.

There were no convictions for domestic abuse, meaning Sheriff Euan Cameron could deal with the case without the need for reports.

Man was locked out of caravan at Loch Awe during abusive fight

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “He was locked out of the caravan with his dog and did not know the area.

“Aside from this incident, he says he has been doing very well.

“Both parties were consuming alcohol.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “When I looked at your record, I was quite taken aback as you have convictions including those from the High Court.

“However, in mitigation, I can see that you have the care of your 17‑year‑old son, you have a house and stability.

“If I were to imprison you today, it would put in peril your son’s position, and he shouldn’t have to suffer because of your involvement in this ill‑judged event fueled by alcohol.

“You now have a domestic abuse conviction – so if you appear before court again, this will be on your record.”

Mills, of Davidson Place, was told to pay £300, reduced from £450, due to the timing of his plea, and a victim’s surcharge of £20.

A non‑harassment order was put in place for the victim of the crime for a period of five years.

When Mills offered to pay £20 a month towards his fine, Sheriff Cameron told him “you can do better than that,” and he offered £30 a month.

A fines enforcement order was put in place.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week, our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.