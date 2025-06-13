St Cyrus man fined after verbal abuse towards partner at Oban holiday park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Cyrus man fined after verbal abuse towards partner at Oban holiday park

Matthew Mills, 46, from St Cyrus, admitted verbally abusive behaviour toward his partner at Loch Awe Holiday Park near Oban.

By Louise Glen
Mathew mills St cyrus domestic abuse
Matthew Mills from St Cyrus was convicted of domestic abuse. Image: Facebook/ Mathew Mills.

A St Cyrus man who was settling his then partner into a new job in the Oban area ended up in the dock for acting in an abusive manner towards her.

Matthew Mills, 46, was at Loch Awe Holiday Park at Bridge of Awe on April 13 when a fight with his then‑girlfriend broke out.

He was heard to shout and swear at his partner and act in an aggressive manner.

At the first calling of the case, Mills pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner towards his ex-partner.

A not‑guilty plea was accepted for a second charge of having cannabis in his possession, Oban Sheriff Court heard.

St Cyrus man pleaded guilty to being abusive

The facts of the case were read to the court.

The domestic abuse incident happened at Loch Awe Holiday Park
Loch Awe Holiday Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “On April 11 his then partner arrived at the locus.

“The accused attended on April 12 and had planned to stay until Monday when his girlfriend started work.

“They were in her accommodation consuming alcohol.”

As the evening wore on, the couple got into a verbal altercation.

Ms Griffin continued: “The accused called his partner a f****** skank and a f****** ape.

“The site manager heard shouting and overheard the argument.”

Police were called.

A schedule of previous convictions was presented to the court on Wednesday.

There were no convictions for domestic abuse, meaning Sheriff Euan Cameron could deal with the case without the need for reports.

Man was locked out of caravan at Loch Awe during abusive fight

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “He was locked out of the caravan with his dog and did not know the area.

“Aside from this incident, he says he has been doing very well.

“Both parties were consuming alcohol.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “When I looked at your record, I was quite taken aback as you have convictions including those from the High Court.

“However, in mitigation, I can see that you have the care of your 17‑year‑old son, you have a house and stability.

“If I were to imprison you today, it would put in peril your son’s position, and he shouldn’t have to suffer because of your involvement in this ill‑judged event fueled by alcohol.

“You now have a domestic abuse conviction – so if you appear before court again, this will be on your record.”

Mills, of Davidson Place, was told to pay £300, reduced from £450, due to the timing of his plea, and a victim’s surcharge of £20.

A non‑harassment order was put in place for the victim of the crime for a period of five years.

When Mills offered to pay £20 a month towards his fine, Sheriff Cameron told him “you can do better than that,” and he offered £30 a month.

A fines enforcement order was put in place.

