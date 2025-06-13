Caithness mountain rescue hero helping save lives despite terminal illness says ‘MBE is something to leave behind to my wife’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness mountain rescue hero helping save lives despite terminal illness says ‘MBE is something to leave behind to my wife’

Charlie MacLeod, 67, is to be made an MBE for his services to volunteering.

Charlie is to be made an MBE for his services to volunteering. Image: Scottish Mountain Rescue
By Graham Fleming

At 4,400 metres up, Charlie MacLeod was stranded atop the summit of the Matterhorn with his climbing partner dead just below him and no rope to help him down.

It was his darkest moment, stuck in the heart of the Swiss Alps in the dead of winter, with no choice but to wait for a mountain rescue helicopter to bring him to safety.

But, it was also the day on which he decided on a life of helping others – often those experiencing their darkest day, as Charlie once did.

It’s four decades since he made that decision and Charlie has since dedicated more than 15 years to Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA).

His work has seen him navigate “countless” rescues, from quick extractions to exhausting nine-day operations.

Charlie is battling terminal prostate cancer.

Mr MacLeod, of Ulbster in Caithness, continues to help save lives to this day as a staff trainer at SMR and a dog trainer at SARDA – even while battling a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.

He was given the news two years ago and is currently receiving radium treatment at Raigmore Hospital.

Mobility issues and bouts of severe pain mean he is not scaling mountains any more – but he still provides a crucial service to as a staff trainer.

His ongoing service has seen him included on the King’s Birthday Honours list – in which he has been made an MBE.

‘We just want to help people’

“It was a massive surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” he told us.

“I’m more proud than anything – the fact that the folk in the team thought I was worthy and nominated me.

“They do all the hard work and I’m more proud for them more than anything else.

“It is nice, but we don’t do what we do for awards. We just want to help people.”

Why did Charlie become rescue hero?

Mr MacLeod joined the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team in October 2009, having met the team while he raised funds for Alzheimer’s charities and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue at a sponsored walk that year.

Before that he had spent more than 20 years working as a physiotherapist in Stirling.

Spurred on by his own rescue experience back in the 80s, he joined up with the team to “repay the favour”.

He said it had been a “privilege” to give back to those who saved his life all those years ago.

The Matterhorn, which straddles the main watershed and border between Italy and Switzerland. Image: Ron Smith

Charlie said: “I was rescued myself a long time ago.

“I did the North Face of the Matterhorn in winter and my mate was killed just below the summit.

“We had no rope to descend either because we lost it.

“I had to get helicoptered off the top of the mountain, so I know what it’s like to be rescued.

“I wanted to be able to repay that. And to be able to do that throughout my career has been a privilege really.

“Bad things can happen to anybody and so it’s nice to be able to help people who are having a really bad day.

“I think most people in the mountain rescue are the exact same.”

Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.

Charlie said the “extreme” situation he found himself in gives him a unique perspective on rescuing, and serves as motivation for the job.

He continued: “I want to help people who have had a bad day. That’s my motivation.

“We just want to do our best for these people.

“At it’s core, it’s just being there for people when they are in need.”

Hero is continuing to help others despite health battle

Charlie has been the team’s training officer since 2013, passing on his skills, particularly in the area of avalanche risks.

His roles have seen him respond to many call outs, as a team member or dog handler, undertaking numerous multi-day searches and going “above and beyond” to bring loved ones home all across Scotland.

Even with the immense challenges presented by his terminal cancer diagnosis, he is still made to feel “part of the team” at SMR and SARDA.

He added that being part of that team has helped him get this far, through the gruelling cancer treatments.

Charlie in action on a rescue. Image: SMR

Charlie tells me: “My situation is a bit unique.

“I currently have terminal prostate cancer, but the mountain rescue teams and SARDA have just been so fantastic with me.

“They have been so good in supporting me, because my mobility is now severely limited.

“I am so proud to be a part of an organisation like that.”

MBE will be ‘something to cherish’

He added: “Even through my end of life care, they have allowed me to still feel needed and important and still feel I have lot to offer in terms of the training.

“It has been tough. I’m in a lot of pain and more recently my treatments are failing.”

Charlie concedes that his time “is now limited,” but hopes that this MBE will give his wife Liz something to cherish after he is gone.

“It is going to be something really special that I can share with my wife Liz, to give her something to remember and hang on to.

“That means the world to me”.

 

