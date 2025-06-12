Highlands road to close as police investigate Beauly motorbike crash which killed rider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands road to close as police investigate Beauly motorbike crash which killed rider

Drivers have been told to expect delays on the A862 near Kirkhill.

By Graham Fleming
A833 and A862 beauly was closed
Fatal accident teams at the scene. Image: Jasperimage.

A Highlands road is to be closed “intermittently” tomorrow during an investigation into a fatal motorbike crash near Beauly.

Police will be conducting inquiries in connection with a road smash which claimed the life of 67-year-old rider Gilbert Duncan on Saturday, May 17.

The investigation means that some delays may be felt by motorists on the A862 road from 9.30am until midday tomorrow, Friday, June 13.

The road near Kirkhill will be subject to “intermittent” closure between those times.

A police spokesperson said: “Road policing officers are advising of possible short delays on the A862 near to Kirkhill, from 9.30am until midday tomorrow, Friday, June 13.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries in connection with a fatal road crash on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road on Saturday, May 17.

“Please be aware that intermittent closures may be required during these times.”

A833 crash beauly
The road was closed at the time. Image: Jasperimage.

The investigation comes after a crash between two motorbikes and a car.

It involved a black Mazda CX5 car and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists – a 67-year-old man – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on May 20.

The man who tragically passed away has been named as Gilbert Duncan from Avoch.

The other motorcyclist involved was uninjured.

Investigations ongoing into fatal Beauly motorbike crash

The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

He was released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, at the time, said: “Our thoughts are with Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we have officers supporting them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

