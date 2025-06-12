Highlands road to close as police investigate Beauly motorbike crash which killed rider

A Highlands road is to be closed “intermittently” tomorrow during an investigation into a fatal motorbike crash near Beauly.

Police will be conducting inquiries in connection with a road smash which claimed the life of 67-year-old rider Gilbert Duncan on Saturday, May 17.

The investigation means that some delays may be felt by motorists on the A862 road from 9.30am until midday tomorrow, Friday, June 13.

The road near Kirkhill will be subject to “intermittent” closure between those times.

A police spokesperson said: “Road policing officers are advising of possible short delays on the A862 near to Kirkhill, from 9.30am until midday tomorrow, Friday, June 13.

“Officers will be carrying out enquiries in connection with a fatal road crash on the A862 Inverness to Beauly road on Saturday, May 17.

“Please be aware that intermittent closures may be required during these times.”

The investigation comes after a crash between two motorbikes and a car.

It involved a black Mazda CX5 car and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists – a 67-year-old man – was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on May 20.

The man who tragically passed away has been named as Gilbert Duncan from Avoch.

The other motorcyclist involved was uninjured.

Investigations ongoing into fatal Beauly motorbike crash

The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

He was released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, at the time, said: “Our thoughts are with Gilbert’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we have officers supporting them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”