King’s Birthday Honours 2025: List of recipients from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

King Charles has recognised six individuals from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for their contributions to the country.

Former Aberdeen Harbour Board chairman Alistair Mackenzie, pictured with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2017.
By Ross Hempseed

Worthy folk from across the north-east have all been recognised in this year’s Birthday Honours List.

Six people have been given honours by King Charles III for their outstanding contributions to their communities.

Aberdeen

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Marjory Clark D‘Arcy has been awarded a BEM for services to older people within Grampian.

James ‘Jim’ Glennie, a dedicated volunteer, has been recognised for services to the Gordon Highlanders Museum and to the Royal British Legion.

Mr Glennie was on the beaches during D-Day and is the sole survivor of the Gordon Highlanders.

King Charles meets D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: PA

Frank Thomson, a talented musician, began playing the accordion at the age of 10.

An accordionist in Jack Sinclair’s Scottish band for 30 years, he has played annually for the Ghillies Ball hosted by the late Queen at Balmoral.

He joined the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society 30 years ago and has never looked back, pursuing his passion for music.

He has been awarded for his services to music and culture.

Aberdeenshire

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Captain Alistair Young MacKenzie served as Port of Aberdeen chairman for eight years.

He has been made an MBE for services to the maritime sector and to charity.

The Port of Aberdeen will be thrust onto the world stage during next month’s Tall Ships Races.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sandra Alexandria Euphemia Galbraith has been a volunteer in her community in Mearns and has been awarded for her hard work.

Keith Jensen, a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service, has been recognised for services to healthcare and charity.

