Couple camping at Loch Awe died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Tributes have poured in for the couple on social media.

By Ena Saracevic
Adele's family have paid tribute to the couple. Image: Facebook.
A couple have been found dead in their tent while camping near Loch Awe.

On Saturday, officers say a 47-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were found deceased within a tent near the beauty spot.

It is understood they passed away due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

They had been camping on the east side of Loch Awe near Dalmally.

Police say their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

They have been named by family as Adele Tait and Craig Will.

Friends and family pay tribute to the couple

In an emotional post, Adele’s mum Anne confirmed the tragic news.

She said: “I am devastated to be writing this — my eldest daughter Adele and her partner Craig have sadly passed away.

“The family are heartbroken at this time.

“You are my firstborn, the one who made me a mum.

“I’m in pieces, another part of my heart is in heaven.”

The pair were camping near Loch Awe.

Others sent their condolences to the families.

Jennifer Waddell commented: “Thinking about you and your family.

“It’s so sad, they had their whole life ahead of them.”

Karen Long added: “There are no words.

“I’m so sorry – Adele was a lovely lassie.”

Vicky Wood said: “Thinking of you all Anne.

“So many good memories made with Adele growing up.”

And Zoe-Marie Beattie wrote: “Absolutely heart-breaking.

“Craig was such an awesome guy.

“Always looking out for others, keeping them safe an always had a huge hug for me.

“He’ll be sorely missed.”

Deaths of couple ‘not being treated as suspicious’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Saturday, June 7, a 55-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were found deceased within a tent on the east side of Loch Awe, Dalmally, Argyll and Bute.

“Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

