King’s Birthday Honours 2025: List of recipients from Highlands, Islands and Moray

King Charles has recognised individuals for their contributions to the country.

John and Lorna Norgrove set up a charity in honour of their daughter - and have now received royal recognition. Image: Supplied
By Ross Hempseed

Rescuers, charity bosses and council officers from across the Highlands, Islands and Moray have been recognised on this year’s Birthday Honours List.

Thirteen people were awarded for their dedication and commitment to special causes as part of King Charles III’s Birthday Honours.

Here is a list of recipients from the Highlands, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Highlands

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Charles MacLeod, a training officer with the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team, has been made an MBE for his dedicated voluntary service.

Over his 15-year career with mountain rescue he has clocked up more than 1,000 call-outs and has also managed to train two search and rescue dogs who assist the team.

Charlie said he was “proud” to receive the award. Image: SMR

Katrina ‘Kat’ Heathcote is commercial director and co-owner of Witherbys.

The company publishes maritime navigational guidance for shipping around the UK and Kat’s job is to make sure the guidance is written in readable English.

She has made an MBE for her services to the people of Scotland.

Angus John Tulloch is the founder and trustee of the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust.

He is the father of two pipers – but is not a piper himself. He has been made an MBE for his services to music.

Kevin Peach became the harbourmaster and chief executive of Ullapool Harbour Trust in 2007.

Since then he has overseen more than £2 million in investments into the harbour.

He also helped with the renovation of a dilapidated premises to provide a workshop and retail space for vulnerable adults.

He has been made an MBE for services to the economy and to the community in Ullapool.

John ‘Neil’ Dalton (L) has received a MBE. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

John Neil Dalton is chairman of the East Sutherland Rescue Association.

ESRA is an independent charity which funds and operates an inshore lifeboat in the Dornoch Firth area crewed by volunteers.

The service has been operating for more than 40 years.

Mr Dalton has been made an MBE for services to the community in East Sutherland.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lynn Christian Jamieson, a dedicated volunteer, has been recognised for services to the community in Dingwall.

Western Isles

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Angus Campbell is the company director for Kilbride Shellfish Ltd.

He has been made an OBE for services to the Scottish fishing industry.

John and Lorna Norgrove. Image: Supplied.

John Norgrove and Lorna Norgrove, set up the Linda Norgrove Foundation in honour of their daughter, an aid worker, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

The foundation works to support women and children in Afghanistan who need their help.

They have been made OBEs.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Donald John MacSween has been made an MBE for services to the community in the Western Isles.

Moray

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Elaine Margaret Clarke is the chairwoman of Speyside Youth, which runs a weekly youth cafe in Dufftown.

She has been awarded for her services to young people in Speyside.

Pauline ‘Polly’ June Patrick is an advocacy service manager for Advocacy Northeast.

Under her leadership the service has grown, providing support for the disadvantaged and those with mental health issues and learning disabilities.

Orkney

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Susan Jane Campbell Melrose (Susan Foard) is a procurator fiscal for the Crown Office in Orkney.

She has been made an MBE for her work in the administration of justice and to her local community.

Shetland

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Helen Jane Budge was the director for children‘s services at Shetland Islands Council for more than 13 years until she retired in September 2024.

Helen Budge. Image: SIC.

She first began her career as a teacher in 1989 at the Urafirth Primary School, and then in Dunrossness.

She has been made an MBE for her contributions to education in Shetland.

