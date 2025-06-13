You know the headliners, but who else will be on stage at the Tall Ships Quayside Concerts in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You know the headliners, but who else will be on stage at the Tall Ships Quayside Concerts in Aberdeen?

The full Quayside Concerts line-up is out, with top acts and local talent to perform at the four day festival.

By Georgia Grieve
Glasvegas
Glasvegas are playing the Quayside Concert on July 21. Image: Supplied.

The full Quayside Concerts line-up for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen has been announced.

And in addition to the big name headliners, some of Scotland’s most popular homegrown talent will feature.

The concerts promise to be a landmark event, drawing thousands of fans to the city’s Peterson Seabase.

It is in the process of being transformed from a working goods yard into a live music venue.

The Tall Ships Festival will return to the Granite City after almost thirty years, from July 19-22.

North-east music fans have already helped tickets for Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs sell-out, but who else can you expect to see at the Quayside Concerts?

Support acts revealed

Deacon Blue will be taking the stage on Friday July 18, with support acts Brooke Combe and The Little Kicks set to warm up the Granite City crowds.

Brooke Combe said: “I’m made up to be on this show with Scottish legends Deacon Blue in Aberdeen.

“It’s going to be a great night of music.”

Fellow support act The Little Kicks are local to Aberdeen and were previously shortlisted in the Best Musical Group category at the Sunday Herald Scottish Culture Awards.

The Little Kicks said: “We are delighted to be performing as part of the Tall Ships concerts.

“It’s going to be a real highlight of the summer in the city, and it’s an honour to be part of them.”

The Little Kicks
The Little Kicks are delighted to be performing at Tall Ships. Image: Supplied

North-east talent taking the stage

On Saturday July 19, the Aberdeen audience will see Ministry of Sound Classical bring iconic dance tracks to life with a full orchestra.

Support acts Paul Oakenfold and Look Busy Collective will open up for the Granite City crowds.

Look Busy is a collective of five DJs, producers, record collectors and radio show hosts who have previously played clubs and festivals across the UK.

Tide Lines and Calum Bowie
Tide Lines and Calum Bowie will take to the stage. Image: Supplied.

Highland folk pop band Tide Lines will take to the Quayside stage on Sunday 20 July, supported by Banchory-born Callum Bowie.

The local singer rose to fame through TikTok, where his cover of The Kooks’ “Naive” went viral.

Since then, Calum has performed at major festivals like Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

On Monday 21, gig-goers can look forward to Scottish indie rock band Glasvegas and Aberdeen based The Capollos opening up for Kaiser Chiefs.

Brett Thain, guitarist for The Capollos, said: “Being part of the Tall Ships and representing Aberdeen is monumental for us.

“We are proud to be from Aberdeen and being selected to be part of the incredible music programme is an honour.”

Aberdeen's The Capollos on stage
The Capollos will take to the stage on July 19. Image: Supplied

Tall Ships Sunday tickets now priced at £5

A Tall Ships spokesman hopes excitement for the Quayside Concerts will only grow now the full line-up has been revealed.

“Every one of the acts we have announced will make every one of the Quayside Concerts a night to remember for fans,” he said.

Tickets for the Tide Lines and Calum Bowie concert went on sale today for a minimum £5 donation, with all proceeds supporting Aberdeen’s RNLI lifeboat station.

“We know how popular Tide Lines and Calum Bowie are, so we advise fans to book now.” the spokesman added.

The Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs Quayside Concerts are now sold out and a waiting list is in place.

A small number of tickets remain available for Ministry of Sound Classical.

