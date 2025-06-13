You know the headliners, but who else will be on stage at the Tall Ships Quayside Concerts in Aberdeen?

The full Quayside Concerts line-up for the Tall Ships Races Aberdeen has been announced.

And in addition to the big name headliners, some of Scotland’s most popular homegrown talent will feature.

The concerts promise to be a landmark event, drawing thousands of fans to the city’s Peterson Seabase.

It is in the process of being transformed from a working goods yard into a live music venue.

The Tall Ships Festival will return to the Granite City after almost thirty years, from July 19-22.

North-east music fans have already helped tickets for Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs sell-out, but who else can you expect to see at the Quayside Concerts?

Support acts revealed

Deacon Blue will be taking the stage on Friday July 18, with support acts Brooke Combe and The Little Kicks set to warm up the Granite City crowds.

Brooke Combe said: “I’m made up to be on this show with Scottish legends Deacon Blue in Aberdeen.

“It’s going to be a great night of music.”

Fellow support act The Little Kicks are local to Aberdeen and were previously shortlisted in the Best Musical Group category at the Sunday Herald Scottish Culture Awards.

The Little Kicks said: “We are delighted to be performing as part of the Tall Ships concerts.

“It’s going to be a real highlight of the summer in the city, and it’s an honour to be part of them.”

North-east talent taking the stage

On Saturday July 19, the Aberdeen audience will see Ministry of Sound Classical bring iconic dance tracks to life with a full orchestra.

Support acts Paul Oakenfold and Look Busy Collective will open up for the Granite City crowds.

Look Busy is a collective of five DJs, producers, record collectors and radio show hosts who have previously played clubs and festivals across the UK.

Highland folk pop band Tide Lines will take to the Quayside stage on Sunday 20 July, supported by Banchory-born Callum Bowie.

The local singer rose to fame through TikTok, where his cover of The Kooks’ “Naive” went viral.

Since then, Calum has performed at major festivals like Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

On Monday 21, gig-goers can look forward to Scottish indie rock band Glasvegas and Aberdeen based The Capollos opening up for Kaiser Chiefs.

Brett Thain, guitarist for The Capollos, said: “Being part of the Tall Ships and representing Aberdeen is monumental for us.

“We are proud to be from Aberdeen and being selected to be part of the incredible music programme is an honour.”

Tall Ships Sunday tickets now priced at £5

A Tall Ships spokesman hopes excitement for the Quayside Concerts will only grow now the full line-up has been revealed.

“Every one of the acts we have announced will make every one of the Quayside Concerts a night to remember for fans,” he said.

Tickets for the Tide Lines and Calum Bowie concert went on sale today for a minimum £5 donation, with all proceeds supporting Aberdeen’s RNLI lifeboat station.

“We know how popular Tide Lines and Calum Bowie are, so we advise fans to book now.” the spokesman added.

The Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs Quayside Concerts are now sold out and a waiting list is in place.

A small number of tickets remain available for Ministry of Sound Classical.

Read more about Tall Ships Festival: