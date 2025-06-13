18-hour thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain to lash north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18-hour thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain to lash north and north-east

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that includes Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands.

By Ena Saracevic
There is set to be heavy rain and thunderstorms tomorrow. Image: The Met Office.
An 18-hour thunderstorm and heavy rain warning has been issued for the north and north-east.

The Met Office yellow weather alert starts at midnight on Friday and remains in force until 6pm on Saturday.

The warning previously only covered southern Scotland, but has been extended to include Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Ballater, Peterhead, Elgin, Forres, Nairn, Aviemore and Inverness.

The Met Office say there may be strong winds and hail, and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

In some areas, rainfall could reach 60-80mm.

Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain is expected to cause poor driving conditions and travel disruption. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In a statement, The Met Office said: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will develop over Wales, western and northern England and Scotland on Saturday.

“This area will gradually move northwards during the day with southern parts of the warning area improving though then with a risk of isolated smaller-scale thunderstorms forming.”

Met Office issue thunderstorm and rain warning for north and north-east Scotland

The forecaster added that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions as well as road closures.

They added that there is a “small chance” that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services may also happen where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost,” they said.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

They added: “There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

Flood alert area on map of Scotland
Map showing flood alerts which are currently in force. Image: Sepa.

Sepa has also issued several flood alerts which are in force until further notice.

These cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, as well as Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

The alert states: “From the early hours of Saturday morning rain is expected to spread northwards to affect this area.

“The rain may persist through most of Saturday and at times there could be some intense, heavy, thundery rain.

“If the rain falls on the transport network or built-up areas, there is potential for some disruptive surface water flooding impacts, including: flooding to low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and flooding of properties.

“Small rivers may also respond and could cause similar impacts.”

