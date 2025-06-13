18-hour thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain to lash north and north-east

An 18-hour thunderstorm and heavy rain warning has been issued for the north and north-east.

The Met Office yellow weather alert starts at midnight on Friday and remains in force until 6pm on Saturday.

The warning previously only covered southern Scotland, but has been extended to include Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Ballater, Peterhead, Elgin, Forres, Nairn, Aviemore and Inverness.

The Met Office say there may be strong winds and hail, and heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

In some areas, rainfall could reach 60-80mm.

In a statement, The Met Office said: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will develop over Wales, western and northern England and Scotland on Saturday.

“This area will gradually move northwards during the day with southern parts of the warning area improving though then with a risk of isolated smaller-scale thunderstorms forming.”

The forecaster added that sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions as well as road closures.

They added that there is a “small chance” that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services may also happen where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost,” they said.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

They added: “There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

Sepa has also issued several flood alerts which are in force until further notice.

These cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, as well as Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.

The alert states: “From the early hours of Saturday morning rain is expected to spread northwards to affect this area.

“The rain may persist through most of Saturday and at times there could be some intense, heavy, thundery rain.

“If the rain falls on the transport network or built-up areas, there is potential for some disruptive surface water flooding impacts, including: flooding to low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and flooding of properties.

“Small rivers may also respond and could cause similar impacts.”