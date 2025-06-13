Quad bike rider flown to hospital after found ‘unresponsive’ in Lewis crash

A quad bike rider in the Outer Hebrides has been flown to hospital after being found “unresponsive” on a remote track.

The man fell off a quad bike on the Isle of Lewis shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Ambulance and coastguard rescue teams from Miavaig, Breasclete and Stornoway all came to his aid.

The casualty was taken to Stornoway Airport from where he was flown to Glasgow for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Coastguard called to help ‘unresponsive casualty’ on Lewis

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “Coastguard assistance was requested by the Scottish Ambulance Service for an unresponsive casualty that had fallen from a quad bike on the Isle of Lewis.

“The alarm was raised at 10pm last night.

“The casualty was taken to Stornoway Airport for onward transport to hospital.”

Police have said a road closure is currently in place on an unclassified single-track road between Berie Farmhouse and the Reef junction in Uig on the west side of Lewis.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.