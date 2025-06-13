Turriff’s Jim Glennie, 99-year-old D-Day hero and Gordon Highlanders legend, awarded BEM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff’s Jim Glennie, 99-year-old D-Day hero and Gordon Highlanders legend, awarded BEM

The Second World War veteran from Turriff has been a proud standard bearer for the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen

99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, after meeting King Charles III during the King's visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum, in Aberdeen, to view recent renovations in January this year. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Neil Drysdale

Jim Glennie was one of the first Gordon Highlanders to set foot on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day in 1944.

And now, at the age of 99, the Turriff loon, who landed in Normandy more than 80 years ago, has been awarded a BEM in the King’s Honours list.

Mr Glennie, who volunteered at the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen well into his 90s, is the regiment’s last surviving member from the Second World War.

His courage should inspire us

He and his colleagues had no idea what was waiting for them when they arrived in France, but displayed great courage to help liberate France from the Nazis.

As he once recalled with typical understatement: “You were scared within yourself, but you didn’t show it. You didn’t know what was going to happen – it was very dodgy.”

Jim Glennie is now 99, but was just 18 when he landed in Normandy on June 6 1944.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue MBE, the chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association, paid a warm tribute to his long-term friend.

‘It is a very proud moment’

He said: “‘The very special award of a BEM to our D-Day veteran, Jim Glennie, is a wonderful recognition of his devotion and service.

“Apart from his war service with 5th/7th Gordons, he has been a stalwart volunteer for the Gordon Highlanders Museum, a very proud standard bearer for the Royal British Legion and equally proud member of the Aberdeen Branch of the Association.

“I know my Gordon Highlander colleagues and so many others with whom he has worked will be delighted for him and I know he will be immensely proud of receiving this great honour in recognition of his achievements.”

King Charles met 99-year-old veteran Jim Glennie, during a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Image: PA

Mr Glennie and his colleagues made progress after landing in Normandy, but he and his company were ambushed by Germans while making their way towards Caen.

Several were killed or wounded, but the rest managed to take temporary cover in a roadside trench as German Panzer armoured vehicles approached.

‘The gun just dropped out my hand’

He said: “The tank came past and it was just spraying us, but we managed to keep our heads down.

“I remember thinking, ‘I don’t like this’ and I jumped out and ran up the road to try and get them when they came round a bend.

Jim Glennie was awarded the Normandy Bar in 2010 to commemorate his service on D-Day. Image: Kami Thomson.

“So I’m standing there, firing my gun and, all of a sudden, I felt shots hit me in my right arm and the gun just dropped out of my hand.”

It was the end of his war. After recovering in hospital, Jim was transferred along with hundreds of other POWs to Stalag IV-B in Germany.

His first day in the camp was his 19th birthday.

Jim Glennie was awarded the Legion d’Honneur by the the French government.

Mr Glennie met a former German soldier, Karl Hunnold, at the museum in 2017 and the two men, who had previously been on opposite sides, embraced each other warmly.

He said at the time: “Although we can’t speak to each other directly because of the language barrier, we can both understand each other because of what we’ve been through.”

We were both doing our duty

And Mr Hunnold responded: “I hold the Gordon Highlanders in very high regard in my memory, they treated me very well.

“And I am proud to consider Jim as a friend.”

King Charles III is shown a painting of 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie. Pic: Andrew Milligan.

John McLeish, chief executive of the museum, told the Press & Journal: “Jim’s military service is well-documented.  Less well known is that this year sees him complete 30 years of volunteering at The Gordon Highlanders Museum.

“This is quite remarkable and the early days saw Jim undertake a wide range of duties to get things ready for us opening.

He is a hero to so many

“Fast forward to today and we are very fortunate to see Jim volunteering as a member of the Tuesday team, week in, week out.

“While exceptionally humble and down to earth, Jim is willing to talk to all visitors – young and old – about his experiences.

“Jim is admired and respected by all his colleagues. Put simply, he is our hero.”

Conversation