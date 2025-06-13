‘There is a gloom over Buckie’: Councillors heartbroken by death of Janet Cowie as husband remains in hospital

Buckie councillors have remembered Janet Cowie as a woman of “care, compassion and quiet strength” following her death.

Mrs Cowie, 77, passed away at the scene of a two-car crash on the A98 on Tuesday.

Her husband Gordon Cowie, also 77, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

A 32-year-old woman, who was the driver of the second car, also died at the scene.

She has been named by police as Amanda Lawson, from Mosstodloch.

On Thursday, tributes were paid by neighbours who described Mrs Cowie as a “gem of a lady” with a “heart of gold”.

Buckie councillors have now paid their respects, while sending their wishes for the recovery of her husband Gordon.

Janet was ‘full of care, compassion and quiet strength’

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said, in a post to social media, that she had been left ‘heartbroken’ after Tuesday’s news.

She said: “Like so many in our community, I’ve been left shocked and heartbroken by the devastating news of Tuesday’s crash on the A98 near Enzie.

“Janet Cowie was one of the kindest, warmest people you could hope to meet – full of care, compassion, and quiet strength.

“She was deeply loved, not only by her family but by so many across Buckie.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss to us all.

“Gordon, her husband, is a dear friend and former colleague.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers in hospital.

“I know our community is holding him in our hearts and willing him strength.

“To all their family, please know you have the support and love of the whole town behind you.

“We are all grieving with you.

“Rest peacefully, Janet – you will never be forgotten.”

‘Deep sadness’ across Buckie after what happened to well-known couple

Fellow councillor Neil McLennan said his thoughts were with all the family during this time.

He commented on the ‘gloom’ around Buckie since the news was announced.

“Now that this has been shared publicly I feel able to comment on this truly terrible news,” he said in a post on social media.

“There has been a real gloom around the town; and especially when it became clear who was involved.

“Our thoughts go with Gordon and all the family at this heart breaking time.

“Everyone I have spoken to has expressed their deep sadness.

“Again today, people spoke of their fondness for a well kent couple and their shock at what has happened.

“Rest in peace Mrs Cowie and please keep Gordon in our prayers.”

He also thanked the emergency services for their efforts and response work – especially the volunteer firefighters.

‘Too many lives are lost on our roads’

Councillor John Stuart, from Buckie, said: “Sadly, earlier this week, the community of Buckie was served another tragic reminder that, sometimes, not everyone comes home when out and about on our roads.

“My thoughts are with previous ward councillor Gordon Cowie and his family with the sad loss of his wife.

“Additionally, my thoughts are with the family of the other driver who lost their life.

“Too many lives are lost on our roads.”

