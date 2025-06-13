‘There is a gloom over Buckie’: Councillors heartbroken by death of Janet Cowie as husband remains in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There is a gloom over Buckie’: Councillors heartbroken by death of Janet Cowie as husband remains in hospital

Janet remembered as a woman of "care, compassion and quiet strength".

Gordon and Janet Cowie pictured together in 2014. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Buckie councillors have remembered Janet Cowie as a woman of “care, compassion and quiet strength” following her death.

Mrs Cowie, 77,  passed away at the scene of a two-car crash on the A98 on Tuesday.

Her husband Gordon Cowie, also 77, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

A 32-year-old woman, who was the driver of the second car, also died at the scene.

She has been named by police as Amanda Lawson, from Mosstodloch.

Gordon and Janet Cowie
Gordon and Janet Cowie pictured in 2014 after he won the Moray Council by-election in Buckie. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

On Thursday, tributes were paid by neighbours who described Mrs Cowie as a “gem of a lady” with a “heart of gold”.

Buckie councillors have now paid their respects, while sending their wishes for the recovery of her husband Gordon.

Janet was ‘full of care, compassion and quiet strength’

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said, in a post to social media, that she had been left ‘heartbroken’ after Tuesday’s news.

She said: “Like so many in our community, I’ve been left shocked and heartbroken by the devastating news of Tuesday’s crash on the A98 near Enzie.

“Janet Cowie was one of the kindest, warmest people you could hope to meet – full of care, compassion, and quiet strength.

Sonya Warren has paid tribute to Mrs Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“She was deeply loved, not only by her family but by so many across Buckie.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss to us all.

“Gordon, her husband, is a dear friend and former colleague.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers in hospital.

“I know our community is holding him in our hearts and willing him strength.

“To all their family, please know you have the support and love of the whole town behind you.

“We are all grieving with you.

“Rest peacefully, Janet – you will never be forgotten.”

‘Deep sadness’ across Buckie after what happened to well-known couple

Fellow councillor Neil McLennan said his thoughts were with all the family during this time.

He commented on the ‘gloom’ around Buckie since the news was announced.

“Now that this has been shared publicly I feel able to comment on this truly terrible news,” he said in a post on social media.

“There has been a real gloom around the town; and especially when it became clear who was involved.

“Our thoughts go with Gordon and all the family at this heart breaking time.

Councillor Neil McLennan posted a tribute on social media. Image: Michael Traill.

“Everyone I have spoken to has expressed their deep sadness.

“Again today, people spoke of their fondness for a well kent couple and their shock at what has happened.

“Rest in peace Mrs Cowie and please keep Gordon in our prayers.”

He also thanked the emergency services for their efforts and response work – especially the volunteer firefighters.

‘Too many lives are lost on our roads’

Councillor John Stuart, from Buckie, said: “Sadly, earlier this week, the community of Buckie was served another tragic reminder that, sometimes, not everyone comes home when out and about on our roads.

John Stuart paid tribute on social media. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“My thoughts are with previous ward councillor Gordon Cowie and his family with the sad loss of his wife.

“Additionally, my thoughts are with the family of the other driver who lost their life.

“Too many lives are lost on our roads.”

