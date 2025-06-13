‘Much-loved’ mum-of-three, 32, dies in A98 crash near Buckie

A 32-year-old woman who died in a crash on the A98 was a “much-loved” mum-of-three.

Amanda Lawson, from Mosstodloch, was involved in the collision near Buckie on Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has now shared a tribute through the police, saying she will be “sorely missed”.

They said: “Amanda was a much-loved partner and mother to three young boys.

“She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we and her young family are allowed to grieve.”

Tributes for Amanda Lawson and Janet Cowie

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Peugeot 2008 and took place at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

It also claimed the life of 77-year-old Janet Cowie, who was a passenger in the Peugeot.

Several people from the community have paid tribute in recent days, describing her as a “gem” of a woman with a “heart of gold”.

Her husband, Gordon Cowie, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The former Moray councillor, also 77, remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, of the Roads Policing Unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both women who died.

“Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and we ask anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1354 of Tuesday, June 10.”