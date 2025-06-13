‘Much-loved’ mum-of-three, 32, dies in A98 crash near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Much-loved’ mum-of-three, 32, dies in A98 crash near Buckie

Former Moray councillor Gordon Cowie's wife, Janet Cowie, also died in the crash.

By Graham Fleming
Police car and road closed sign on the A98.
The crash took place on the A98 near Enzie on Tuesday. Image: Japerimage.

A 32-year-old woman who died in a crash on the A98 was a “much-loved” mum-of-three.

Amanda Lawson, from Mosstodloch, was involved in the collision near Buckie on Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has now shared a tribute through the police, saying she will be “sorely missed”.

They said: “Amanda was a much-loved partner and mother to three young boys.

“She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and we and her young family are allowed to grieve.”

Tributes for Amanda Lawson and Janet Cowie

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Peugeot 2008 and took place at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

It also claimed the life of 77-year-old Janet Cowie, who was a passenger in the Peugeot.

Several people from the community have paid tribute in recent days, describing her as a “gem” of a woman with a “heart of gold”.

Her husband, Gordon Cowie, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The former Moray councillor, also 77, remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, of the Roads Policing Unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both women who died.

“Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and we ask anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1354 of Tuesday, June 10.”

Conversation