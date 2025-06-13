Animal charity appeals for information after body of small terrier discovered in Aberdeen

The decomposed body of a small dog has been discovered in Aberdeen.

A concerned member of the public came across the terrier-type dog in the Seaton area on Tuesday, June 3.

They reported the discovery to the Scottish SPCA.

The female dog was found wearing a pink collar but is not microchipped.

She is described as being small with a black and tan coat.

The animal charity is now appealing for information from the public to help identify the dog.

They also hope to establish the circumstances of her death.

One of the inspectors who attended the scene said: “We discovered the decomposed body of a small black and tan female terrier-type dog.

“She was found wearing a pink collar, but unfortunately, she is not microchipped.

“It appears the dog had been dead for some time.

“Aat this stage, the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown.

“We are keen to understand what happened and would urge anyone with information to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”