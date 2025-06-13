A82 blocked near Drumnadrochit after crash involving car and motorbike

The A82 is partially closed at Drumnadrochit due to a crash involving a car and a motorbike.

The road has been cordoned off near the Urquhart Castle turn off in both directions.

The incident was first reported at around 4.05pm.

Police remain at the A82 directing traffic with one lane open.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “The A82 south of Drumnadrochit near the Urquhart Castle turn off is closed in both directions following a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

“Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.05pm on Friday.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland have advised motorists to use an alternative route at this time.

