Fire devastates derelict building in Aberdeen

Fire crews were forced to tackle a fire at a derelict building in Aberdeen on Friday evening.

The fire service was made aware of the blaze on Manor Drive at about 6.45pm on Friday.

Two appliances were dispatched to the scene with a number of firefighters working to extinguish the flames.

At the height of the blaze, flames could be seen through the windows of the small, stone building.

Those working at the scene wore masks to combat the presence of thick smoke.

A cordon was also set up around the Manor Drive area, with nearby residents told to shut their windows.

The emergency services eventually left the area around 9pm, after battling the flames for over two hours.

The fire left a number of visible scorch marks around the building.

Police issue smoke warning after Manor Drive fire

A post shared by police online read: “Manor Drive in Aberdeen is closed due to a fire at a derelict building.

“The incident was reported to police around 6.50pm on Friday, June 13.

“Emergency services are on the scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

“Due to the smoke, residents near Manor Drive and in the Mugiemoss area are asked to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.”