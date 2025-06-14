Delays on train journeys between Aberdeen and Inverness to Edinburgh due to ‘electricity supply failure’

People travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness to Edinburgh by train are experiencing delays due to an electricity supply failure.

It is affecting the railway line between Waverley and Haymarket stations in Edinburgh, with disruption expected until 12pm.

Morning services between the capital and the Granite City, as well as the Highland capital, have been delayed as a result of the incident.

Other services are subject to alteration and cancellation, with ScotRail staff currently at the scene trying to fix the issue.

The 6.44am train this morning between Inverness and Edinburgh was delayed by 15 minutes as a result.

ScotRail have confirmed their tickets and smartcards will be eligible for use on trams in Edinburgh between Waverley, Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh Gateway stations because of the situation.

‘Train fault’ leads to reduced carriages

Due to a “train fault”, the Aberdeen to Edinburgh route, which leaves the Granite City at 4.04pm, will run with three carriages instead of five.

The Aberdeen to Inverness service at 10pm tonight will also suffer the same fate.

It is the same disruption for the following routes between the north-east and Glasgow later today.