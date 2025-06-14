Delays on train journeys between Aberdeen and Inverness to Edinburgh due to ‘electricity supply failure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays on train journeys between Aberdeen and Inverness to Edinburgh due to ‘electricity supply failure’

It is expected to be sorted by midday.

By Chris Cromar
A ScotRail train.
There is some disruption on the railway network this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

People travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness to Edinburgh by train are experiencing delays due to an electricity supply failure.

It is affecting the railway line between Waverley and Haymarket stations in Edinburgh, with disruption expected until 12pm.

Morning services between the capital and the Granite City, as well as the Highland capital, have been delayed as a result of the incident.

Aberdeen train.
Trains from Aberdeen to Edinburgh have been affected. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Other services are subject to alteration and cancellation, with ScotRail staff currently at the scene trying to fix the issue.

The 6.44am train this morning between Inverness and Edinburgh was delayed by 15 minutes as a result.

ScotRail have confirmed their tickets and smartcards will be eligible for use on trams in Edinburgh between Waverley, Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh Gateway stations because of the situation.

‘Train fault’ leads to reduced carriages

Due to a “train fault”, the Aberdeen to Edinburgh route, which leaves the Granite City at 4.04pm, will run with three carriages instead of five.

The Aberdeen to Inverness service at 10pm tonight will also suffer the same fate.

Inverness railway station.
The 10pm train between Aberdeen and Inverness will have three carriages instead of five. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It is the same disruption for the following routes between the north-east and Glasgow later today.

  • 12.40pm: Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen
  • 12.45pm: Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street
  • 3.39pm: Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen

