A93 at Crathes closed after crash involving car and caravan

The A93 at Crathes has reopened after it was closed when a car towing a caravan crashed on the road.

Police closed the A93 near the A957 junction in both directions after the one-car crash.

It is understood that the car was towing a caravan.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40 this morning.

The road has now fully reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A93 near its junction with the A957 at Crathes, which was closed in both directions following a one-car crash reported to police around 11.40am on Saturday, June 14 has now fully re-opened.

“We thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called in to assist police following the crash.

“Upon our arrival, all persons had been released by the vehicle so no action was required to be taken by the crew.”