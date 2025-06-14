Two Aberdeenshire shops broken into, as four figure sums of cash stolen

Two shops in Aberdeenshire were broken into, and four-figure sum of cash was stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The first shop on Main Street, Aberchirder, was broken into shortly after midnight, and a four-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Later, at around 2.15am, a shop on Commerce Street in Insch was broken into, with more cash stolen.

Police enquiries suggest three men dressed in dark clothing were in the area at the time.

There was also a silver BMW 3 series seen at around the same time, which they may have been using.

Two Aberdeenshire shops broken into

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “Enquiries we have carried out so far suggest that both break-ins may be linked.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, including any vehicles nearby, to get in touch.

“Please check any private CCTV or dash-cam that you might have for information that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0117 of Saturday, 14 June, 2025.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.