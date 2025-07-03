Tony Parsons and Kiesha Donaghy cases at centre of BBC murder documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Parsons and Kiesha Donaghy cases at centre of BBC murder documentary

New episodes of Murder Case will air on the BBC later this year.

By Jamie Sinclair
Kiesha Donaghy, who was murdered at her home in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was murdered at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin. Image: Facebook

A new series of an award-winning BBC documentary will focus on two murder cases from the north of Scotland.

Murder Case is scheduled to return in the autumn and will feature the case of Lucretia ‘Kiesha’ Donaghy, as well as the disappearance of Tony Parsons.

The new series of Murder Case features interviews with the families of the victims, the media who covered the cases, as well as the police who brought the perpetrators to justice.

The death of Kiesha Donaghy rocked the community. Image: DC Thomson.

Violent murder of Elgin mum to be focus of BBC documentary

Lucretia ‘Kiesha’ Donaghy was only 32, when she was found dead at her home in Elgin in November 2023.

The mum-of-two was bludgeoned with a weapon in the fatal attack, which Owen Grant, 43, was jailed for in May this year.

After murdering the defenceless and unarmed Kiesha, Owen went on a spending spree, spending hundreds of pounds on cocaine.

At the murder trial at Edinburgh’s High Court, the Judge Lord Scott described the attack as “exceptionally savage, frenzied and brutal”.

‘Vanishing cyclist’ buried on remote Highland estate

Tony Parsons
Tony Parsons was buried at a remote Highland estate after being killed by a drunk driver. Image: Police Scotland.

Tony Parsons, a 63-year-old grandfather, was on a 104-mile charity cycle in September 2017.

Originally from Tillicoultry, Parsons was killed by a drunk driver on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy and secretly buried in a shallow grave.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar and his twin brother Robert hid Tony’s body on a remote estate in the southern Highlands.

Tony’s body went undiscovered for three years until Sandy confided in his new girlfriend about the killing and took her to the burial site.

She was able to pinpoint the remote location to the police by dropping a soft drink can onto the ground.

Documentary to bring harrowing Highland cases to light

David Harron, commissioning executive of factual at BBC Scotland, said: “Murder Case is one of our most important brands at BBC Scotland and is hugely popular with the audience.

“Through its exceptional access to the Major Investigations Team of Police Scotland, it has provided the audience with a real insight into the work of detectives on these cases.”

Vari Innes, executive producer at Firecrest Films, said: “Filmed over the course of two years from investigation to trial, with the support of Tony and Keisha’s families, these new cases offer unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, following their quest for answers and justice for the victims and their families.

“We are proud and privileged to be entrusted with sensitively bringing these harrowing cases to light.”

