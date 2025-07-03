Tony Parsons and Kiesha Donaghy cases at centre of BBC murder documentary

A new series of an award-winning BBC documentary will focus on two murder cases from the north of Scotland.

Murder Case is scheduled to return in the autumn and will feature the case of Lucretia ‘Kiesha’ Donaghy, as well as the disappearance of Tony Parsons.

The new series of Murder Case features interviews with the families of the victims, the media who covered the cases, as well as the police who brought the perpetrators to justice.

Violent murder of Elgin mum to be focus of BBC documentary

Lucretia ‘Kiesha’ Donaghy was only 32, when she was found dead at her home in Elgin in November 2023.

The mum-of-two was bludgeoned with a weapon in the fatal attack, which Owen Grant, 43, was jailed for in May this year.

After murdering the defenceless and unarmed Kiesha, Owen went on a spending spree, spending hundreds of pounds on cocaine.

At the murder trial at Edinburgh’s High Court, the Judge Lord Scott described the attack as “exceptionally savage, frenzied and brutal”.

‘Vanishing cyclist’ buried on remote Highland estate

Tony Parsons, a 63-year-old grandfather, was on a 104-mile charity cycle in September 2017.

Originally from Tillicoultry, Parsons was killed by a drunk driver on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy and secretly buried in a shallow grave.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar and his twin brother Robert hid Tony’s body on a remote estate in the southern Highlands.

Tony’s body went undiscovered for three years until Sandy confided in his new girlfriend about the killing and took her to the burial site.

She was able to pinpoint the remote location to the police by dropping a soft drink can onto the ground.

Documentary to bring harrowing Highland cases to light

David Harron, commissioning executive of factual at BBC Scotland, said: “Murder Case is one of our most important brands at BBC Scotland and is hugely popular with the audience.

“Through its exceptional access to the Major Investigations Team of Police Scotland, it has provided the audience with a real insight into the work of detectives on these cases.”

Vari Innes, executive producer at Firecrest Films, said: “Filmed over the course of two years from investigation to trial, with the support of Tony and Keisha’s families, these new cases offer unparalleled access to Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team, following their quest for answers and justice for the victims and their families.

“We are proud and privileged to be entrusted with sensitively bringing these harrowing cases to light.”