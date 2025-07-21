Aberdeen man thriving three years after care home’s failings left him facing needless ‘end of life’ care

Recent failings at a troubled Aberdeen care home have stirred up painful memories for a former resident’s family, whose loved one was hospitalised for severe malnourishment.

Wendy Sutton spoke candidly about her family’s ordeal after her brother, Michael Yeoman, was placed in Hamewith Lodge in Northfield back in 2022.

She told The Press and Journal his care left him so poorly that a visiting nurse believed he was in his final days.

The worried medical professional is even said to have prescribed end of life medication to ease his pain.

Only when he was hospitalised did the care home’s failings become clear.

He made a significant recovery after being moved from Hamewith Lodge and, in new accommodation, is “thriving” three years on from his ordeal.

Wendy is clear that the home badly failed her brother, with key issues including poor nutrition and medication mismanagement — complaints that were upheld by the Care Inspectorate.

She has come forward to speak out after a 2025 report outlined continued failings at Hamewith.

For Wendy the issues raised by inspectors are eerily similar to those made by she and her family during her brother’s time there.

It was back in February 2022 that Michael, aged 67, was moved from his specialist home into Hamewith Lodge.

He suffers from severe mental disabilities, with the family referring to him as “Peter Pan” as he has the mental age of a five-year-old.

Hamewith Lodge’s recent report prompted the family to speak out

He’d been in the care home just two months when it became clear his health was declining rapidly, prompting the family to demand help.

A Covid outbreak at the home had forced the cancellation of family visits.

But they continued to interact with him over video and Wendy could see a difference in his appearance.

“We noticed on a number of occasions, with each and every FaceTime, that Michael was deteriorating,” she said.

“He was rocking back and forth in his chair. He wasn’t communicating very well. And he had black eyes and bruising on his body.”

According to Wendy, the staff said her brother’s appearance was simply down to Covid.

But within six weeks he had lost 10kg in weight.

Michael’s brother Brian tried to visit him, but was told by staff that he was “fine”.

Undeterred, Brian turned up unannounced, creating what the family said was “visible panic” among the staff.

And in fact, by the end of the day, staff had attempted to administer end of life care – a move that confounded his siblings.

Michael placed on ‘end of life care’, to his family’s confusion

Wendy said: “They told us he was ‘end of life’ but we couldn’t understand why because he had recovered from Covid, and his vitals and blood pressure were good.

“We were told we couldn’t sit in with Michael because he was end of life. He was prescribed end of life drugs.

“We demanded that Michael be taken to hospital but they didn’t want that.

“They said he was comfortable where he was and we were advised to leave him.

“We fought to get him into the hospital.

“At the hospital we were told that he was suffering from malnutrition and severe dehydration and they didn’t know if he would pull through.

“Michael would have died if we hadn’t intervened.”

A spokesperson for HC-One, which operates Hamewith Lodge, told The Press and Journal: “Mr Yeoman sadly experienced a rapid decline in his health in May 2022, which prompted colleagues to contact his GP services for additional medical advice.

“Following a consultation with an NHS advanced nurse practitioner, Mr Yeoman was placed on “End of Life Care” and was moved to hospital soon after.

“This decision was not made by colleagues at the home and a subsequent hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council found no wrongdoing.”

Family complained to the Care Inspectorate about Hamewith Lodge

Despite that, Wendy lodged five specific complaints with the Care Inspectorate regarding Michael’s situation.

All were upheld.

In documents made available to The P&J, the Care Inspectorate found:

Michael did not receive adequate support to maintain his nutrition and hydration needs.

He did not experience safe and effective administration of medicine.

Michael did not experience adequate investigation of unexplained bruising to his arms, torso and face.

He did not experience a clean and hygienic environment.

Michael did not experience timely access to other healthcare professionals.

For Wendy, reading the 2025 report into Hamewith Lodge left her “horrified”.

She said: “It was the same situation as before.

“The care inspector’s recommendations are exactly what they said to us in 2022.

“It’s now 2025 and I just think someone is going to die in that home before something is actually done.”

One complaint Wendy made was that Michael was given improper doses of medication.

This was echoed by inspectors in the 2025 report.

She said: “I couldn’t believe how many times we had put in concerns about certain things over the few weeks that Michael was there.

“It was practically on a daily basis that there were always issues.”

An HC-One spokesperson added: “We take the feedback and findings from the Care Inspectorate very seriously.

“We acknowledge that the standard of care for Mr Yeoman fell below the level we as an organisation set ourselves and our residents expect.

“We apologise for the upset and distress caused to Mr Yeoman and want to reassure his family that everyone at the home is continually committed to raising the standards of care to an appropriate level.”

Michael Yeoman is now thriving at the Cowdray Club

Hamewith Lodge made improvements following the problems in 2022, achieving a “very good” rating in a 2024 report.

The report noted that during that time a new management team had been installed.

Hamewith Lodge was also praised for being “clean, tidy and clutter free”.

However, in the nine months since that report, there has once again been a decline in standards.

Following his hospital admission, Michael remained in a hospital bed for weeks as he recovered.

He was then offered a chance to live at Cowdray Club Care Home, where he remains to this day.

Wendy said: “He has improved greatly since being at Cowdray Club.

“It’s a wonderful end to the story, because it could have had a very different ending.”