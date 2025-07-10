Police Scotland ready for President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire

Police Scotland have said they are ready for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Mr Trump is expected to visit Trump International Scotland at Menie Estate in the coming weeks as it prepares to open its second course.

The Scottish Police Federation – which represents rank and file officers – does not believe the force has sufficient resources to cover it.

And the organisation has warned the US president’s arrival may lead to officers being unable to respond to some of the public’s calls.

But Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs has told the BBC the visit would not “come at the expense” of communities across Scotland.

Although Mr Spiers insists the force has enough resources for the visit, they may still ask for some additional help from others across the UK – in particular officers with “specialist skills”.

“We’ll work closely with the government to give the public some reassurance that this doesn’t come at the expense of how we serve the communities of Scotland,” Mr Spiers told the BBC.

Mr Trump’s last presidential visit to the north-east was during his first term in the Oval Office in 2018.

He also paid a visit to break ground on the new Menie Estate golf course in May 2023, which saw “Trump Force One” land at Aberdeen International Airport.

When arriving on Scottish soil, Mr Trump said “it’s great to be home”, with the 47th president paying homage to his roots.

Half Scottish, Mr Trump’s mother – Mary Anne Macleod – was born and brought up in the Isle of Lewis, before crossing the Atlantic to New York City.

‘You’re not going to see as many police officers as you may have seen’

General secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, David Kennedy has said: “There will be an increase in police officers not being able to attend certain calls and police officers [not] attending certain incidents.

“You’re not going to see as many police officers as you may have seen because they’ll be away on other duties.”

Despite this, Mr Kennedy said he did not believe the public would be put at further risk during the visit.

Mr Trump is expected to visit the UK on an official state visit in September.