Police Scotland ready for President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police Scotland ready for President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire

The Scottish Police Federation has warned the force does not have sufficient resources to cover it.

By Chris Cromar
Donald Trump at Aberdeen International Airport.
President Donald Trump last visited in the north-east in May 2023. Image: PA.

Police Scotland have said they are ready for US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course.

Mr Trump is expected to visit Trump International Scotland at Menie Estate in the coming weeks as it prepares to open its second course.

The Scottish Police Federation – which represents rank and file officers – does not believe the force has sufficient resources to cover it.

And the organisation has warned the US president’s arrival may lead to officers being unable to respond to some of the public’s calls.

But Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs has told the BBC the visit would not “come at the expense” of communities across Scotland.

Donald Trump at Menie Estate.
A second 18-holf golf course will open at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Although Mr Spiers insists the force has enough resources for the visit, they may still ask for some additional help from others across the UK – in particular officers with “specialist skills”.

“We’ll work closely with the government to give the public some reassurance that this doesn’t come at the expense of how we serve the communities of Scotland,” Mr Spiers told the BBC.

Donald Trump on the Isle of Lewis.
Mr Trump visited his late mother’s former home on the Isle of Lewis in 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Trump’s last presidential visit to the north-east was during his first term in the Oval Office in 2018.

He also paid a visit to break ground on the new Menie Estate golf course in May 2023, which saw “Trump Force One” land at Aberdeen International Airport.

When arriving on Scottish soil, Mr Trump said “it’s great to be home”, with the 47th president paying homage to his roots.

Half Scottish, Mr Trump’s mother – Mary Anne Macleod – was born and brought up in the Isle of Lewis, before crossing the Atlantic to New York City.

‘You’re not going to see as many police officers as you may have seen’

General secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, David Kennedy has said: “There will be an increase in police officers not being able to attend certain calls and police officers [not] attending certain incidents.

“You’re not going to see as many police officers as you may have seen because they’ll be away on other duties.”

American flag being held at Trump International Scotland.
Mr Trump was elected the 47th US president in November. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire.

Despite this, Mr Kennedy said he did not believe the public would be put at further risk during the visit.

Mr Trump is expected to visit the UK on an official state visit in September.

Conversation