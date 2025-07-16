Exclusive: Tall Ship banned from Aberdeen races due to captain’s nationality

A historic vessel has been banned from participating in the upcoming Tall Ships race, after a ruling over its captain’s nationality.

The ship TS Shtandart has been denied access to Aberdeen as its captain’s place of birth is listed as Russia.

Captain Vladimir Martus has taken up the helm of the TS Shtandart in previous Tall Ship events, but is due to be snubbed for this week’s competition.

The city is to welcome around 50 ships into the Port of Aberdeen and thousands are expected to descend on the five-day festival from July 18-22.

The 1703 frigate replica sailed over 1,000 nautical miles from France to be part of the race.

The news comes after a ruling made by Sail Training International, organisers of the event, only days before its start date.

The ship’s crew claims that “no specific reason” was given for the denial, apart from the citing of Regulation 57A of government legislation.

The sanction prohibits the entry of ships “with links to Russia” from entering UK ports.

However TS Shtandart crew say that Captain Martus has not visited Russia “in over a decade.”

They add that although he was born there, he is also of Ukrainian descent through his father and is a tax resident of Germany – and that his family “currently lives under threat of Russian missiles.”

Crew hits out as Tall Ship banned

The crew have hit out at the decision.

A letter written to harbour authorities calls for the reversal of the decision.

It reads: “Let us be absolutely clear, the TS Shtandart is not a Russian ship.

“The only remaining link to Russia is the country of birth of the ship’s captain — a long-time resident of Germany, a taxpayer there, and someone who left Russia over a decade ago.

“TS Shtandart is registered under the flag of the Cook Islands.

“It is owned by a Finnish citizen, operated by a German company, and run by an international crew.

“It has no ties – direct or indirect – to the Russian Federation.”

It continues: “We do not question the integrity of Aberdeen’s officials.

“We believe they are acting under pressure, in a difficult position.

“But even in these conditions, there is a choice: to apply the law fairly, with reason and responsibility.

“We call on the Port of Aberdeen to reconsider its position. If it cannot, we ask that the public and other host cities take note.

“A peaceful ship has been turned away – not for what it is, but for where it once came from.

“This is not only a bureaucratic mistake. It is a moral failure.”

Participation denied ‘despite earlier agreement’

Sail Training International have issued a statement following the snub.

The organisation said it “recognised the difficult position” the ship was in, but cancelled its participation to “uphold existing rulings and legislation.”

They also claim that Aberdeen was “never a confirmed stop” for the Shtandart.

The full statement reads: “Sail Training International confirms that it received communications from the Ports of Aberdeen, Kristiansand and Esbjerg informing us that Shtandart was denied entry into their Ports, due to current national and international legislation.

“As a result of this, Sail Training International regrettably cancelled her participation in The Tall Ships Races 2025.

“Shtandart had originally entered to take part in Race 4 of The Tall Ships Races between Kristiansand and Esbjerg.

“Despite earlier agreement to allow the ship’s participation, Kristiansand and Esbjerg’s Port Authorities have subsequently confirmed that, in line with current legislation, the ship’s entry is denied.

‘Aberdeen never a confirmed stop for Shtandart’

“Aberdeen was not a confirmed stop for the ship and Shtandart’s captain, Vladimir

Martus, was fully aware of the situation.

“Sail Training International appreciate the difficult position the vessel and her captain find themselves in and we recognise the captain’s and his crew’s commitment to promoting youth development and to fostering international understanding.

“Sail Training International also fully respects the rulings of the higher national and

international authorities and is committed to supporting the local organising teams in each of the ports in upholding existing rulings and legislation.”