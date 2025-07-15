Police keen to trace angling group spotted on loch shore as wildfire broke out

Police investigating a Highland wildfire are keen to speak to a group seen on the shore of Loch Allan with deck chairs and fishing rods around the time it broke out.

Inquiries are continuing into the blaze, which began close to the loch, to the north of Dava in Strathspey, on June 28.

The fire was reported to police shortly after 4pm and a number of roads in the area were closed to keep the public and emergency services safe.

So far, inquiries suggest the wildfire may have started on the shoreline to the south-east of Loch Allan, just north of the A939 road.

A separate wildfire on an area of moorland at Carrbridge – to the south-west of Dava – was initially reported on Friday June 20.

It reignited several times before being fully extinguished 11 days later.

Police have concluded their investigation and no criminality has been established with regards to this.

Police ‘keen to speak’ to group

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton of Police Scotland said: “Fortunately no one was injured but a large swathe of countryside was badly affected by the wildfires.

“We are continuing to work with partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.

“We received a report that people with deck chairs and fishing rods were seen in the area around the time the Loch Allan fire broke out.

“And we are keen to speak to them as they may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

“We would ask them to come forward and speak with officers.

“We would also like to speak to a woman who assisted the first attending fire crew at Loch Allan by pointing out where the fire appeared to have started.

“Her information could be important and we would urge her to get in touch.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2281 of Saturday June 28.

Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.