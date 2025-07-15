Police keen to trace angling group spotted on loch shore as wildfire broke out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police keen to trace angling group spotted on loch shore as wildfire broke out

Inquiries are continuing into the fire by Loch Allan which closed a number of local roads last month.

By Chris Cromar
Dava wildfire.
The wildfire started on June 28. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Police investigating a Highland wildfire are keen to speak to a group seen on the shore of Loch Allan with deck chairs and fishing rods around the time it broke out.

Inquiries are continuing into the blaze, which began close to the loch, to the north of Dava in Strathspey, on June 28.

The fire was reported to police shortly after 4pm and a number of roads in the area were closed to keep the public and emergency services safe.

So far, inquiries suggest the wildfire may have started on the shoreline to the south-east of Loch Allan, just north of the A939 road.

Dava wildfire.
Smoke was heavy over Dava during the wildfire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A separate wildfire on an area of moorland at Carrbridge – to the south-west of Dava – was initially reported on Friday June 20.

It reignited several times before being fully extinguished 11 days later.

Police have concluded their investigation and no criminality has been established with regards to this.

Police ‘keen to speak’ to group

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton of Police Scotland said: “Fortunately no one was injured but a large swathe of countryside was badly affected by the wildfires.

“We are continuing to work with partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.

“We received a report that people with deck chairs and fishing rods were seen in the area around the time the Loch Allan fire broke out.

“And we are keen to speak to them as they may have information that could assist with our enquiries.

Dava wildfire.
Firefighters had to extinguish the blaze. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We would ask them to come forward and speak with officers.

“We would also like to speak to a woman who assisted the first attending fire crew at Loch Allan by pointing out where the fire appeared to have started.

“Her information could be important and we would urge her to get in touch.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2281 of Saturday June 28.

Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation