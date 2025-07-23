Kingussie aid worker: ‘Why I stayed in Afghanistan when the world left’

“I hope you’re on that plane”, was the panicked call Sam Mort received from her mum who was watching distressing news coverage of Afghanistan over 5,000 miles away in Kingussie.

Sam’s mum Addie was one of millions of people across the world who saw the distressing footage of people desperately trying to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took back control in August 2021.

But as the international forces and embassy staff left the war-torn country, Addie’s daughter Sam, who works for the world’s leading children’s charity UNICEF, stayed behind to continue her life-saving humanitarian work.

“I said to my mum ‘I’m here for now and UNICEF will look after me,” says Sam.

“We’ll get out eventually.”

From Kingussie to overseas aid work in Afghanistan

Sam’s journey, from being a carefree child growing up in the safety of Kingussie to becoming an overseas aid worker based in some of the most dangerous places in the world, is nothing short of extraordinary.

“Honestly, when you think of what children have to contend with today, I feel as if I had a very charmed childhood,” says Sam.

“I think that’s given me a really strong foundation for a life on the road and an openness to try new things and meet new people.”

It also could be said that helping people is in Sam’s DNA as her mum Addie worked as a nurse while her dad Michael was a doctor.

“My dad’s job took them to Botswana where I was born before we moved back to Scotland where my brother Christopher was born,” says Sam.

“My dad kind of instilled a sense of adventure and curiosity in me.

“And my mum instilled in me the importance of being kind to others as well as a hard work ethic.”

Sam’s overseas aid work begins in war-torn Eritrea

Sam, who attended Kingussie Primary School and Kingussie High School, also says a trip her parents took their family on also made a huge impact.

“When I was about 11, my dad took us on a round-the-world trip which I absolutely loved,” says Sam.

After school, Sam went to Stirling University before moving to Australia where she worked as a teacher.

It was after a successful yet intense period of teaching at George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh, when Sam decided she needed a break so she signed up for the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO).

“I was based in Eritrea which was just coming out of a 30-year war with Ethiopia,” says Sam.

“I had never seen anything like it.

“The country was decimated after 30 years of war.”

Working for Queen Rania of Jordan

Sam threw herself into the aid work, living among the local community and supporting them by teaching children and training new teachers.

After this eye-opening experience, Sam’s life took a ‘bonkers twist’ when she accepted a job as a speechwriter and senior communication advisor for Queen Rania of Jordan.

Working for Queen Rania between 2003 and 2011 was an incredible experience says Sam.

“I travelled with her on international assignments,” she says.

“It was amazing – she was such a joy to work for and to work with.

“When Queen Rania became a UNICEF ambassador we started doing field missions all around the world with UNICEF.”

‘When I arrived in Afghanistan it was in a humanitarian crisis’

After eight ‘rewarding’ years, Sam moved to New York where she worked as a senior advisor and speechwriter for Anthony Lake, the executive director of UNICEF at the time.

Sam says working with Anthony, a veteran US diplomat and former national security advisor to President Bill Clinton, was a challenging but rewarding experience.

But it was in September 2020 when Sam took on what she describes as the hardest yet best job she’s ever had in war-torn Afghanistan.

“At the time I arrived in Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was still in power so women were working and girls went to school,” says Sam.

“But it was still a terribly poor country – it was in a humanitarian crisis.”

‘Afghan people are so kind’

During that time, Sam says the country was an unstable place.

“There was conflict with the Taliban, particularly in the south of the country which brought horrific injuries against children,” says Sam.

“In the first month I was there, there was an attack on a learning centre that killed 14 young people.

“The following week, there was a complex attack on Kabul University that killed 80 students.”

Despite what the Afghan people were going through, Sam says she has never met kinder people.

“When people think of Afghanistan they think of the Taliban and that is not Afghanistan,” says Sam.

“Despite everything they’re going through you will get a cup of green tea wherever you go as well as almonds, bread and a fried egg.

“I’ve never experienced such generosity, kindness and hospitality.”

When the world left Afghanistan, Sam stayed…

Sam’s determination to help the people of Afghanistan was evident when she stayed in the country after the international forces dramatically pulled out.

“When the Taliban took over there was a three-week period where it felt like the country was holding its breath,” says Sam.

“After a few days, we went out to a camp for internally displaced people just outside Kabul.

“As we drove in, a surge of people came towards the car.

“There was a moment when you thought, is everything going to be OK?

“But then you saw their smiles and what they were saying to our interpreter… ‘as long as UNICEF is here, everything will be alright.

“That really gave me strength and powered me on because you feel as if you have to do your absolute best for these people.”

‘I will never forget the moment I met little Parwana’

Over the three years she spent with UNICEF in Afghanistan, Sam says she met some truly remarkable children.

One little girl called Parwana, who was just weeks away from death due to malnourishment, is someone she will never forget.

“I went a nutrition clinic in Herat which borders with Iran to try to get a sense of the malnutrition in that part of the country,” says Sam.

“A mother, who looked very frail and thin, came in carrying a red coat.

“She put the red coat on the chair and something moved.

“When I looked and there was a tiny child in the coat.

“I remember seeing bald patches on her head because her hair wasn’t growing and I remember her sharp cheekbones protruding.

“I thought she was about 3 years old but she was actually eight.

“She was so listless and I always think of that moment.”

‘I don’t think of myself as brave’

Thanks to the support of the UNICEF clinic, Parwana was given therapeutic food which saved her life.

“A while later, I visited her at home and this little soul came running towards me and jumped into my arms, it was absolutely amazing,” says Sam.

“Those are the experiences that get me out of bed in the morning.”

Another brave Afghan girl who inspires Sam is 16-year-old Elaha.

Devastated at not being allowed to attend school due to the strict Taliban rules, Elaha turned to poetry.

“Her strength typifies the Afghan people – they’re incredibly resilient,” says Sam.

Kingussie community rallies round Sam’s mum

When put to Sam that she’s incredibly brave too, she is modest.

“I didn’t think of myself as brave, to be honest,” says Sam.

“The people who I met all over Afghanistan are the brave ones.

“I lived a very comfortable life on in a compound with people protecting me.”

While Sam was based in Afghanistan, the Kingussie community rallied round to support her mum Addie.

“They just knocked on her door, brought her tea and cake and dinner, they wrote her cards and prayed for me in church which was lovely,” says Sam.

‘There is so much kindness in the world’

Today, Sam is based in Kathmandu in Nepal where she continues her incredible humanitarian work as chief of communication and advocacy for UNICEF South Asia.

“I love it, I can’t imagine doing anything else,” says Sam.

And when Sam gets the chance, she loves to come home.

Reflecting on the state of the world today, Sam says there’s still hope.

“The world can seem like a very dark, scary and overwhelming place,” says Sam

“But what I hold onto is that there’s so many small acts of goodness and kindness and generosity going on.”

