Inside the hidden WhatsApp chats of Brave and Courage: ‘We’re family now’

Greg Napier clearly remembers the deluge of messages that greeted him when he joined his Brave WhatsApp group.

“It was just a case of ‘ping, ping, ping, ping, ping’,” he laughs. “Everyone’s just messaging. Then you get photos, you get GIFs, and just general lads chatting — family, football, talking about anything.”

It was February last year, and Greg, from Inverurie, had just become one of two dozen men taking part in the 2024 Brave event — the charity fashion show fundraiser that, alongside the women’s Courage on the Catwalk, raises thousands of pounds for cancer support every year.

Like everyone who steps onto the Brave or Courage catwalks, Greg, now 39, had a cancer story of his own — every participant has either a cancer or blood disorder diagnosis in their past.

For Greg, it was stage two melanoma and in those early days the WhatsApp pings were filled with talk about treatments and diagnoses – plus the shared nerves of stepping onto a catwalk in front of hundreds at P&J Live.

More than a year on, though, the pings are still coming. The Brave show is long over, but the men remain deeply connected — and the WhatsApp group has turned into something else entirely.

“Now it’s a family chat,” Greg says simply. “Because everyone is like family now.”

A simple chat that became much more

Every year, one of the first things the Brave and Courage participants do is join a WhatsApp group.

Set up by Friends of Anchor — the Aberdeen charity behind the shows — these groups, one for Brave men and one for Courage women, start out as simple hubs for organising fittings, rehearsals and offering a safe space to share any nerves about what’s ahead.

But what happens after the shows is remarkable. Instead of fading away, these chats continue to play a major role in the models’ lives.

The flood of pre-show pings might slow, but the messages remain a constant — and comforting — backdrop for people still contending with cancer or blood disorders.

Updates about upcoming scans and the ever-present ‘scanxiety’ sit side by side with running gags, memories from the catwalk and plans for barbecues or days out.

And when one of the group members passes away — no longer there to post or read messages — the chat becomes a place of remembrance: somewhere to grieve, to laugh, and to celebrate those nights on stage when lifelong friendships were forged in a blur of nerves and fun.

“The WhatsApp has been constant daily ever since the start,” says Greg. “Any good news goes in, any bad news goes in — you’re getting support either side of the coin.”

A Brave and Courage lifeline when it’s needed most

Greg isn’t the only one who sees the WhatsApp chat as a lifeline. For many, it’s a rare space to say how they really feel.

“I’m very lucky — I’ve got a very supportive network of friends and family, but they don’t really know,” says Kirsteen Deighton, 55, who took to the Courage catwalk earlier this year. “Like when you’re going for a scan, the anxiety that brings… in the WhatsApp, we all actually know.”

The Courage group, she says, has become a place to share updates too raw for loved ones.

“We’ve become more comfortable with each other. It’s more personal now — people share scan results and worries. Every day there’s a chat.”

The WhatsApp groups that never forget

That emotional support is never more important than when one of the group members passes away — something not uncommon given the models’ health histories.

“Out of the 24, I think we’ve lost five,” says Judy Alexander, 93, who took to the first Courage catwalk in 2013. “It’s very sad because we were a tight fit — we got to know each other so well. You think it’s just putting on clothes and modeling, but it’s so much more than that.”

They still share memories of the women they’ve lost — small stories, birthday posts, and messages to their families. “One of our girls, Mary, just celebrated her 60th in heaven, as her sister said,” Judy, from Aberdeen, says. “I always feel I’m very blessed to still be here.”

Greg knows that feeling too — just a few months ago, his group lost one of their own.

“Everyone just supported each other,” he says. “A lot of us went to the funeral — 19 or 20 of us all stuck together.”

But even when someone’s gone, they never truly leave this tight-knit circle.

“His number’s still in the group,” explains Greg, “He hasn’t been removed or anything like that. He’s still part of it.”

The WhatsApp Courage and Brave family keeps going

Since Courage on the Catwalk started in 2013, a total of 432 people have taken part in the two shows (Brave launched in 2017).

Statistics on how many of them remain in their WhatsApp groups aren’t available, but anecdotally it’s clear these chats have an appeal that lasts far beyond their original purpose.

“Sometimes things like that… you worry that after this, it’s all until the show,” says Greg, summing up a common feeling among models. “But it’s not — it’s been quite the opposite.”

At busy times, Greg’s group chat can ping to the sound of about a 100 messages a day, a number that falls to about 15 in quieter moments.

One day it’s scan results and nerves; the next it’s barbecues, golf trips, or the daft in-jokes that only this odd little family would understand.

And like true families, these WhatsApp kin vary widely in age and background — something members say bonds them closer together.

“It’s people from all different walks of life — people you probably wouldn’t have ever met unless it had been through Anchor,” says Kirsteen, who works in the haematology unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“And it’s such a wide age range as well. I think the oldest lady is 87, and the youngest maybe 21 or 22.”

For Greg, who also has his own family for support — wife Jen and daughter Niamh — it’s the mix of the everyday and the life-changing that keeps the WhatsApp group chat alive.

And will for a long time yet.

“I’d be very surprised if it didn’t last for years to come,” he says, adding that the men meet up in person about once a month.

“Any day you wake up and you’re not feeling yourself, you go in the chat — it just makes it easier.

“That’s family to me.”

Applications to take part in Courage and Brave next year are now open. Click here to apply.

