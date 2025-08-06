Three-part BBC Piper Alpha disaster documentary to air this month

A new three-part documentary about the Piper Alpha disaster will air on BBC this month.

The first episode of Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story will be shown on BBC Scotland on Sunday August 24 at 9pm and also on BBC Two the following evening.

All episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer on August 24.

The series will tell “how the disaster unfolded and the search for truth” nearly 40 years after 167 men were killed on the North Sea oil rig.

The first episode ” immerses the viewer in the unfolding events of the night of July 6 1988 as a normal night shift descends into chaos.”

Only 61 people survived the tragedy, which led to monumental safety changes in the way the industry worked.

This was due to a public inquiry that was launched by Lord Cullen six months after the disaster.

It revealed that behind the disaster was a flawed safety culture. This was present within the rig’s main operator, Occidental and the wider North Sea industry.

Piper Alpha documentary reveals ‘bigger, untold story’

No criminal charges were brought in what remains the world’s deadliest offshore oil and gas disaster.

The documentary is set to reveal a bigger, untold story of the rush for North Sea “black gold”.

This includes the families shattered by Piper Alpha and the legacy of the disaster.

At the heart of the three-part 60-minute series will be the unique and compelling testimony heard in the Cullen Inquiry.

Revoiced by actors, the words of the men who lived through that night tell a remarkable human story, one that speaks to tragedy, heroism and an uncompromising quest to uncover the truth.

It features interviews with the wives, partners and children whose lives were changed forever and the medics, lawyers and journalists who were caught up in the disaster.

‘Series will tell this tragic story sensitively and comprehensively’

BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: “The Piper Alpha disaster had a huge impact on communities in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The series will tell this tragic story sensitively. It will draw on new interviews and the detailed testimonies of the Cullen Inquiry.

“Over three episodes the series will give the fullest account yet of what went wrong.”

Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story will air on BBC Scotland on Sunday August 24 at 9pm, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer on the same date.

The first episode will also air at 9pm on BBC Two on Monday August 25.