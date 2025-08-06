Three-part BBC Piper Alpha disaster documentary to air this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Three-part BBC Piper Alpha disaster documentary to air this month

167 men died in the tragedy on July 6 1988.

By Chris Cromar
Piper Alpha.
167 people died in the Piper Alpha disaster. Image: PA/PA Wire.

A new three-part documentary about the Piper Alpha disaster will air on BBC this month.

The first episode of Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story will be shown on BBC Scotland on Sunday August 24 at 9pm and also on BBC Two the following evening.

All episodes will be available to watch on iPlayer on August 24.

The series will tell “how the disaster unfolded and the search for truth” nearly 40 years after 167 men were killed on the North Sea oil rig.

Piper Alpha.
It has been over 38 years since the Piper Alpha Disaster.

The first episode ” immerses the viewer in the unfolding events of the night of July 6 1988 as a normal night shift descends into chaos.”

Only 61 people survived the tragedy, which led to monumental safety changes in the way the industry worked.

This was due to a public inquiry that was launched by Lord Cullen six months after the disaster.

It revealed that behind the disaster was a flawed safety culture. This was present within the rig’s main operator, Occidental and the wider North Sea industry.

Piper Alpha documentary reveals ‘bigger, untold story’

No criminal charges were brought in what remains the world’s deadliest offshore oil and gas disaster.

The documentary is set to reveal a bigger, untold story of the rush for North Sea “black gold”.

This includes the families shattered by Piper Alpha and the legacy of the disaster.

Lord Cullen.
Lord Cullen was instrumental in making the offshore industry safer. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

At the heart of the three-part 60-minute series will be the unique and compelling testimony heard in the Cullen Inquiry.

Revoiced by actors, the words of the men who lived through that night tell a remarkable human story, one that speaks to tragedy, heroism and an uncompromising quest to uncover the truth.

It features interviews with the wives, partners and children whose lives were changed forever and the medics, lawyers and journalists who were caught up in the disaster.

‘Series will tell this tragic story sensitively and comprehensively’

BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: “The Piper Alpha disaster had a huge impact on communities in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.

“The series will tell this tragic story sensitively. It will draw on new interviews and the detailed testimonies of the Cullen Inquiry.

“Over three episodes the series will give the fullest account yet of what went wrong.”

Disaster at Sea: The Piper Alpha Story will air on BBC Scotland on Sunday August 24 at 9pm, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer on the same date.

The first episode will also air at 9pm on BBC Two on Monday August 25.

Conversation