Gallery: Aberdeen comes alive as thousands enjoy Tall Ships festival day 1

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen’s harbour and city centre on Saturday, July 19, as the Tall Ships festival kicked into full swing.

Dozens of vessels from across the world are docked in Aberdeen, offering visitors a rare chance to step aboard historic and modern ships. Around 50 ships arrived in the Port of Aberdeen after racing from Dunkirk, France, as part of the international Tall Ships Races. They’ll remain in the city until July 22 before setting sail for Kristiansand, Norway.

The North Harbour was transformed into a buzzing event space, with the Curated on the Quayside market, food stalls and family zones open throughout the day. Kids enjoyed the giant sandpit, Ferris wheel and storytelling sessions, while Union Terrace Gardens hosted the Military Village and Castlegate featured the Discovery Zone and Codonas Funfair.

Live music and performances kept the energy high. Acts included SC&T Youth Ensemble, Ellie Beaton Trio, and Raven Afrikulture’s Riverlite Band. The Peterson Seabase and Transit stages ran back-to-back shows, with entertainment continuing into the evening.

While Saturday’s headline evening concert, Ministry of Sound Classical, was still to come, the day delivered a strong start to the weekend.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will be covering the action throughout the weekend.