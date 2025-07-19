Gallery: Aberdeen comes alive as thousands enjoy Tall Ships festival day 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Aberdeen comes alive as thousands enjoy Tall Ships festival day 1

Aberdeen’s harbour and city centre were packed on Saturday as thousands turned out to explore tall ships, enjoy family activities.

Children on one of the tall ships.
All aboard the Shabab Oman II! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen’s harbour and city centre on Saturday, July 19, as the Tall Ships festival kicked into full swing.

Dozens of vessels from across the world are docked in Aberdeen, offering visitors a rare chance to step aboard historic and modern ships. Around 50 ships arrived in the Port of Aberdeen after racing from Dunkirk, France, as part of the international Tall Ships Races. They’ll remain in the city until July 22 before setting sail for Kristiansand, Norway.

The North Harbour was transformed into a buzzing event space, with the Curated on the Quayside market, food stalls and family zones open throughout the day. Kids enjoyed the giant sandpit, Ferris wheel and storytelling sessions, while Union Terrace Gardens hosted the Military Village and Castlegate featured the Discovery Zone and  Codonas Funfair.

Live music and performances kept the energy high. Acts included SC&T Youth Ensemble, Ellie Beaton Trio, and Raven Afrikulture’s Riverlite Band. The Peterson Seabase and Transit stages ran back-to-back shows, with entertainment continuing into the evening.

While Saturday’s headline evening concert, Ministry of Sound Classical, was still to come, the day delivered a strong start to the weekend.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will be covering the action throughout the weekend.

Crowds gather on Regent Quay at Tall Ships 2025.
Crowds gather on Regent Quay at Tall Ships 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People exploring the ships in Aberdeen
People exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Alejandro and Roberto Cecilio meeting the crew on board the Shabab Oman II.
Alejandro and Roberto Cecilio meeting the crew on board the Shabab Oman II. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The quayside full of people and ships
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
a ship crew exploring the city.
Ship crew exploring the city. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Susanne Smith and Robert Altham all dressed up
Susanne Smith and Robert Altham. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People sitting at the benches with the ferris wheel in the background.
The family stage area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Martin and Jessica Beange with Ava and Ellie wearing sailor hats on.
Martin and Jessica Beange with Ava and Ellie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
crowds walking to the harbour via Marischall Street.
People entering via Marischall Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A father and his children exploring the ships.
People exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
High views of opening day.
High views of opening day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A couple taking a selfie at the tall ships on day one
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jack Matson with Jack Sparrow and his pirates.
Jack Matson with Jack Sparrow and his pirates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
High views of opening day
High views of opening day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Somerby and Zara chasing bubbles at the family stage area.
Somerby and Zara chasing bubbles at the family stage area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People browsing the stalls on the quayside
Some of the stalls on the quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An aerial view of the harbour during the tall ships festival
High views of opening day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraser and Maria Tait on a tall ship in aberdeen
Fraser and Maria Tait. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A mother with her child playing with the giant bubbles in the family area
The family stage area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Maria and Liam Mackenzie with Jack and Olivia on a tall ship in Aberdeen
Maria and Liam Mackenzie with Jack and Olivia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Some of the tall ships in Aberdeen during the festival
Some of the tall ships in Aberdeen during the festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People wandering on the quayside.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People exploring the ships.
People exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aerial views of the harbour.
Aerial views of the harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A group taking a selfie with the Tall Ships in Aberdeen
A selfie with the Tall Ships in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Luca Gauci with Jack Sparrow and his pirates
Luca Gauci with Jack Sparrow and his pirates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man taking a photo in the crowd
The crowd at the quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An aerial view of the harbour, showing the ships and the crowds.
Crowds gathered to see the Tall Ships in Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A group with sailor hats on
Fair on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Military Village, Union Terrace Gardens
The Military Village, Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Families at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate.
The Discovery Zone on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brynn Leskiw posing with an artifact
Brynn Leskiw at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Military Village set up in Union Terrace Gardens with a helicopter
The Military Village, Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Two women and their children wearing sailor hats at the Tall Ships fair in Aberdeen
The fair on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A little girl posing in military uniform at The Military Village at Union Terrace Gardens.
Looking the part in The Military Village. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A young woman holding a gun at The Military Village at Union Terrace Gardens
The Military Village at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jessica and Rose Hoy at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate
Jessica and Rose Hoy at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A group of children wearing sailors caps.
Matching hats for the Tall Ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A boy in a kart at The Military Village at Union Terrace Gardens
The Military Village at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People on one of the fair rides
The fair on King Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Stuart family sitting on an oversized deck chair at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens.
The Stuart family at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Youngsters on an old fashioned fire engine on Broad Street
Youngsters having fun at Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chris and Laura Hardie with Josh in front of a helicopter.
Chris and Laura Hardie with Josh at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Entertainment at Castlegate.
Entertainment at Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ailsa Laird cooling off in the water fountain on Broad Street
Ailsa Laird cooling off on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds gather around the helicopter in the Military Village
Crowds gather around the helicopter in the Military Village. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The queue to the helicopter.
Waiting to board. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Abinula Ranasinghe and Anusha Wijewardane at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate
Abinula Ranasinghe and Anusha Wijewardane at the Discovery Zone on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anna Thomson and Heather Forsyth wearing matching sailor caps
Anna Thomson and Heather Forsyth at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A little girl and member of the military playing a game of Jenga at the Military Village.
A game of Jenga at the Military Village. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The colouring wall on Castlegate
The colouring wall on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A girl wrapping a bandage around the arm of a dummy.
Learning valuable skills in the Military Village. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Queues at a bus stop in Aberdeen.
Queues at a bus stop in Aberdeen. Image: Katherine Ferries/DC Thomson.
A woman and a little boy looking at artifacts in the Discovery Zone.
The Discovery Zone on Castlegate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Georgina and Alexander Smith at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens
Georgina and Alexander Smith at the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A child with a sailor hat on
A child with a sailor hat on. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some lads enjoying a drink at Aberdeen Harbour
Some lads enjoying a drink at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Umbrellas at the ready for the Tall Ships festival
Umbrellas at the ready for the Tall Ships festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour.
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People on the boats.
People on the boats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Someone taking a selfie with the tall ships in aberdeen
Someone taking a selfie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Someone dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of The Caribbean posing for selfies
Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew of pirates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing.
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowds at Aberdeen Harbour.
The crowds at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour.
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour.
The crowds in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Someone dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of The Caribbean posing for selfies.
Someone dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of The Caribbean posing for selfies. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A couple posing for a selfie.
Posing for a selfie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two women enjoying drinks together
Cheers to the Tall Ships 2025 in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People on the boats
People on the boats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The queue for the donut van, surrounded by seagulls.
The crazy seagulls at the Donut stall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People enjoying food at Aberdeen Harbour.
People enjoying food at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A girl perched on a man's shoulders holding an umbrella as they explore the tall ships in Aberdeen on day one of their visit.
The crowds at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing.
The Aberdeen City Music Jazz Ensemble performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People reading the Aberdeen Harbour Tall Ships map
Reading the Aberdeen Harbour Tall Ships map. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crowds at Aberdeen Harbour.
The crowds at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds on the boats in Aberdeen Harbour
On the boats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan.
People at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan
People on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People looking at The Wylde Swan
The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A man and woman posing for a photo
All smiles on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A group of four women holding champagne.
Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People boarding The Wylde Swan
People boarding The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some of the food at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan.
Some of the food at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two women holding champagne glasses
Celebrating on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People walking onto one of the ships.
Boarding The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A man holding a microphone.
People at the Aspect 10th Birthday Celebration Boat Party on The Wylde Swan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds at the Tall Ships in Aberdeen on day one
Crowds at the Tall Ships. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The Gauld family wearing sailor caps in the crowd.
The Gauld family. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Billy Swales enjoying his ice cream.
2 year old Billy Swales. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen lord Provost Dr David Cameron cut ribbon to open event.
Aberdeen lord Provost Dr David Cameron cut ribbon to open event. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Miller and Williams Family
Miller and Williams Family. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Crew of Tall Ship Capitan Miranda
Crew of Tall Ship Capitan Miranda. Image: Aberdeen City Council
75 strong singers of rock Choir
75 strong singers of rock Choir. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Conversation