Meet the Highland couple so committed to serving A9 customers they sleep in a campervan five nights a week

In one of the most remote stretches of the Highlands, Hamish Cullerton and Elizabeth Leslie have become a welcome sight, serving up a hot meal and a warm welcome to the A9’s weary travellers.

Their food van sits high in the hills at Drumochter Pass – 35 miles from Aviemore – and has quickly become a favourite stop for travellers over the last year.

The van, aptly named Highland Cuisine, is the first of its kind along this stretch of the A9.

It opened last July and was a hard-won victory for the couple, who had fought tooth and nail to gain council approval to open the business.

Hamish had previously owned a catering van more than 30 years ago and did not think he would ever own another.

However, while living in Inverness and working as a long-haul lorry driver, he noticed the lack of services on the way back to his Highland home.

Hamish said: “We are the first snack van with permission from the council to be allowed in this part of the A9.

“We fought hard for it and are still surprised they allowed it.

“We nearly packed it in at times, they wanted us to jump through so many hoops but we knew the A9 needed something like this.”

Since opening the snack van, demand has been high and the couple’s business has been thriving.

Visitors from across the world try Highland Cuisine

Travellers along the stretch of remote road have few places to stop and have been enjoying the new addition.

Pitched up at lay-by 82, they serve hot rolls, chips, baguettes and sandwiches – all with a generous helping of Highland hospitality.

Their lay-by, decorated with flags and a few tables, has now had visitors from across the globe.

Hamish said: “Someone from Tasmania told us it was the best sandwich they’d ever had.

“We’ve had people from Gaza, China, Japan – everywhere!”

For Hamish and Elizabeth, their snack van has been a full-time commitment.

They have lived in a campervan near the trailer five days a week for the last year.

Hamish said: “It’s too far to commute every day. We would spend £60 on fuel and hours on the road.

“It is a fairly unique set-up but we stay here all week. We are going to buy a better campervan though. I manage okay but Liz needs more home luxuries.”

What are the challenges of working and living on Drumochter Pass?

In the winter, working and living in a van on the Drumochter Pass can be harsh but the couple say facing the extreme weather conditions has been worth it.

Hamish said: “In winter it is like living in the North Pole.

“We had three feet of snow last year, and we are right in the mountains.

“We just broke even last year but we’re staying on to do another winter to see if we can make it profitable.

“Money is not the most important part for us though, we are not greedy people. We love the job and the people.”

This month is the first anniversary of their business, but next year the couple will have another anniversary to celebrate – as Hamish and Elizabeth are also newly married.

‘We gave up all home comforts for our A9 Highland food van’

Speaking to The Press and Journal before the wedding, Hamish said: “We are really looking forward to a few weeks off for our honeymoon.”

During the weekend when they are not serving the travellers of the A9, the couple live on a houseboat on the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

Despite living and working in close quarters for more than a year, they say that they have never argued.

Hamish said: “We get on so well. Elizabeth is twice the person I could ever be. We gave up all home comforts to go into this business together.

“We can’t wait to enjoy our first year as a married couple, and another year of making people happy and looking after them at our van.”