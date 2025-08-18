Meet the Highland couple so committed to serving A9 customers they sleep in a campervan five nights a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Highland couple so committed to serving A9 customers they sleep in a campervan five nights a week

Hamish Cullerton and Elizabeth Leslie have spent the past year dishing up snacks from their food van.

By Abbie Duncan
Hamish Cullerton and Elizabeth Leslie at their A9 food van.
Hamish and Elizabeth have owned their A9 food van Highland Cuisine for just over a year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In one of the most remote stretches of the Highlands, Hamish Cullerton and Elizabeth Leslie have become a welcome sight, serving up a hot meal and a warm welcome to the A9’s weary travellers.

Their food van sits high in the hills at Drumochter Pass – 35 miles from Aviemore – and has quickly become a favourite stop for travellers over the last year.

The van, aptly named Highland Cuisine, is the first of its kind along this stretch of the A9.

It opened last July and was a hard-won victory for the couple, who had fought tooth and nail to gain council approval to open the business.

Hamish had previously owned a catering van more than 30 years ago and did not think he would ever own another.

However, while living in Inverness and working as a long-haul lorry driver, he noticed the lack of services on the way back to his Highland home.

Hamish said: “We are the first snack van with permission from the council to be allowed in this part of the A9.

“We fought hard for it and are still surprised they allowed it.

“We nearly packed it in at times, they wanted us to jump through so many hoops but we knew the A9 needed something like this.”

Since opening the snack van, demand has been high and the couple’s business has been thriving.

Visitors from across the world try Highland Cuisine

Travellers along the stretch of remote road have few places to stop and have been enjoying the new addition.

Pitched up at lay-by 82, they serve hot rolls, chips, baguettes and sandwiches – all with a generous helping of Highland hospitality.

Their lay-by, decorated with flags and a few tables, has now had visitors from across the globe.

Hamish said: “Someone from Tasmania told us it was the best sandwich they’d ever had.

“We’ve had people from Gaza, China, Japan – everywhere!”

For Hamish and Elizabeth, their snack van has been a full-time commitment.

The couple outside their food van on the Drumochter Pass on the A9.
The couple’s food van has become a welcome sight for weary Highland travellers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They have lived in a campervan near the trailer five days a week for the last year.

Hamish said: “It’s too far to commute every day. We would spend £60 on fuel and hours on the road.

“It is a fairly unique set-up but we stay here all week. We are going to buy a better campervan though. I manage okay but Liz needs more home luxuries.”

What are the challenges of working and living on Drumochter Pass?

In the winter, working and living in a van on the Drumochter Pass can be harsh but the couple say facing the extreme weather conditions has been worth it.

Hamish said: “In winter it is like living in the North Pole.

“We had three feet of snow last year, and we are right in the mountains.

“We just broke even last year but we’re staying on to do another winter to see if we can make it profitable.

“Money is not the most important part for us though, we are not greedy people. We love the job and the people.”

This month is the first anniversary of their business, but next year the couple will have another anniversary to celebrate – as Hamish and Elizabeth are also newly married.

‘We gave up all home comforts for our A9 Highland food van’

Speaking to The Press and Journal before the wedding, Hamish said: “We are really looking forward to a few weeks off for our honeymoon.”

During the weekend when they are not serving the travellers of the A9, the couple live on a houseboat on the Caledonian Canal in Inverness.

Despite living and working in close quarters for more than a year, they say that they have never argued.

Hamish said: “We get on so well. Elizabeth is twice the person I could ever be. We gave up all home comforts to go into this business together.

“We can’t wait to enjoy our first year as a married couple, and another year of making people happy and looking after them at our van.”

