Stagecoach Bluebird granted Royal Warrant by King for ‘highest standards of service’

The Aberdeen-based bus company has been recognised for its 'long-standing provision' of coach hire services to Balmoral Estate.

By Chris Cromar
A picture of a Stagecoach bus driving past Marischal College in Aberdeen at night.
Stagecoach has been given royal recognition. Image: Stagecoach.

Stagecoach Bluebird has been granted a Royal Warrant by the King for its “long-standing provision” of coach hire services to Balmoral Estate.

The company, which operates in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, will hold the acclaim for three years.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Stagecoach Bluebird said the awarding “celebrates not only the company’s excellence in transport services but also its commitment to supporting local heritage and the Scottish economy”.

A wide angle shot of Balmoral Castle and its surrounding grounds.
Stagecoach Bluebird has been awarded a Royal Warrant for providing coach services for the Balmoral Estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Royal Warrant is a mark of quality awarded to companies that have supplied goods or services to the Royal Household for at least five years and uphold the highest standards.

In May last year, it was announced that Ballater-based butcher HM Sheridan would lose its warrant after nearly 40 years.

‘A moment of immense pride’

Director of Stagecoach North Scotland, David Beaton said: “This is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Stagecoach Bluebird.

“To receive a Royal Warrant from His Majesty The King is an honour that reflects the dedication and professionalism of our team in the north-east.

“We’re especially proud to continue serving Balmoral Estate, a cherished part of Scotland’s national identity.”

His Majesty The King walking alongside a white railing by a harbour.
The King has granted the Aberdeen-based bus company a Royal Warrant. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed that job losses are expected at Stagecoach’s depots in Elgin and Inverness in order to “implement structural changes”.

According to its website, Stagecoach Bluebird “run safe, reliable, clean, punctual and comfortable local bus services through the north-east”.

Conversation